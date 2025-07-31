“This has been a difficult day”: Josh Williams clears the air on his sudden exit from Kaulig Racing

It was a tough Tuesday morning for NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams, who was released by Kaulig Racing &quot;effective immediately&quot; for the remainder of the 2025 season. The now former driver of the #11 took to social media later that day to reflect on the announcement made by the team, expressing how it hasn't been easy.In a heartfelt message posted to his social media pages, Williams expressed the difficult Tuesday for not only himself, but his family, friends, and fans. Williams isn't holding any grudges against Kaulig Racing and the #11 team as he's wishing them the best in the future. For his own future, Williams said he expects to be back behind the wheel soon.Here's what Williams wrote in his statement regarding his release:&quot;As most of you have seen, Kaulig Racing has made the decision to release me for the remainder of the season. This has been a difficult day for my family, friends, long-time partners and fans, whom I can't thank enough for standing by my side through all of this. We will be back soon and looking forward to a much brighter chapter in my racing career. I wish nothing but the best for my guys on the 11 team.&quot;Josh Williams joined Kaulig Racing full-time ahead of the 2024 Xfinity Series campaign. Last year, the Florida native posted four top-10 finishes and finished 18th in the points standings. This year, the soon-to-be 32-year-old has registered two top-10 finishes in 21 starts, ranking 19th in the points standings.Josh Williams has competed in the Xfinity Series since 2016 and has 240 career starts. He's recorded 17 top-10 finishes but never a top five. His best points finish was a 15th-place effort in 2020.Carson Hocevar set to replace Josh Williams in Kaulig Racing #11In the wake of Josh Williams' departure from Kaulig Racing, the team was in need of a driver to fill the #11 machine ahead of Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa. It was announced on Tuesday that Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar will be taking over the #11 car this Saturday.Here's what Hocevar said in a statement regarding driving the #11 car this weekend:“I love to race, anywhere, anytime, so when I was asked to drive the Kaulig Xfinity car at Iowa, I jumped at the opportunity. I’m grateful to the team at Kaulig Racing for believing in me and to Jeff Dickerson and my Spire team for letting me have some fun with the 11 team this weekend. I promise to make the most of it.”Carson Hocevar competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Spire Motorsports. He is in his second full-time season in the Cup Series and has posted two top-fives and five top-10s in 2025.