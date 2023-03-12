Create

“This is a dream come true”: High school senior Sammy Smith wins NASCAR Xfinity race in Phoenix

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 12, 2023 16:50 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200
Driving the #18 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, Sammy Smith claimed his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory on Sunday’s United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway.

Smith emerged victorious when he held off teammate Ryan Truex after a restart with 15 laps remaining to take the checkered flag. He led a race-high 92 laps, including the final 52 laps, and took the lead from veteran Kyle Busch on Lap 149.

The 20-year-old became the youngest Xfinity Series winner after beating Truex by 0.641 seconds in an action-packed race. The win marked Joe Gibbs Racing's 16th victory at the one-mile track.

Speaking to the media after the race, Sammy Smith, who takes his high school classes online, said:

“This is a dream come true, and I did know that at some point this was coming. It took a lot of hard work and a lot of great people around me. Without all of these guys, I wouldn’t be here.”

He continued:

“That was tough with all of those restarts – and going against some of the best. I just have to thank everybody on Pilot/Flying J, Toyota, JGR guys and everybody on this 18 team for giving me an awesome car. This is awesome.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Truex matched his career-best P2 finish, followed by Sheldon Creed, Riley Herbst, and Chandler Smith completing the top five.

John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, Josh Berry, Kyle Busch, and Daniel Hemric completed the top 10.

Where did Sammy Smith and other drivers finish at the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ fourth race at Phoenix Raceway?

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. Sammy Smith
  2. Ryan Truex
  3. Sheldon Creed
  4. Riley Herbst
  5. Chandler Smith
  6. John Hunter Nemechek
  7. Austin Hill
  8. Josh Berry
  9. Kyle Busch
  10. Daniel Hemric
  11. Sam Mayer
  12. Cole Custer
  13. Brett Moffitt
  14. Anthony Alfredo
  15. Parker Kligerman
  16. Ryan Sieg
  17. Kyle Weatherman
  18. Parker Retzlaff
  19. Ryan Ellis
  20. Jeremy Clements
  21. Josh Williams
  22. Jeb Burton
  23. Brandon Jones
  24. Connor Mosack
  25. Kyle Sieg
  26. Joey Gase
  27. Leland Honeyman
  28. Bayley Currey
  29. Brennan Poole
  30. Patrick Emerling
  31. Joe Graf Jr
  32. Garrett Smithley
  33. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  34. Kaz Grala
  35. Blaine Perkins
  36. Justin Allgaier
  37. Gray Gaulding
  38. Dawson Cram

The NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule will return next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

