“This is a dream come true”: High school senior Sammy Smith wins NASCAR Xfinity race in Phoenix

Driving the #18 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, Sammy Smith claimed his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory on Sunday’s United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway.

Smith emerged victorious when he held off teammate Ryan Truex after a restart with 15 laps remaining to take the checkered flag. He led a race-high 92 laps, including the final 52 laps, and took the lead from veteran Kyle Busch on Lap 149.

The 20-year-old became the youngest Xfinity Series winner after beating Truex by 0.641 seconds in an action-packed race. The win marked Joe Gibbs Racing's 16th victory at the one-mile track.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Sammy Smith earns his first career Xfinity victory as he captures the win at Phoenix. Sammy Smith earns his first career Xfinity victory as he captures the win at Phoenix. RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE SAMMY SMITH ON HIS FIRST NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WIN! twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE SAMMY SMITH ON HIS FIRST NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WIN! twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/1WGxy2OZS7

Speaking to the media after the race, Sammy Smith, who takes his high school classes online, said:

“This is a dream come true, and I did know that at some point this was coming. It took a lot of hard work and a lot of great people around me. Without all of these guys, I wouldn’t be here.”

He continued:

“That was tough with all of those restarts – and going against some of the best. I just have to thank everybody on Pilot/Flying J, Toyota, JGR guys and everybody on this 18 team for giving me an awesome car. This is awesome.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Truex matched his career-best P2 finish, followed by Sheldon Creed, Riley Herbst, and Chandler Smith completing the top five.

John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, Josh Berry, Kyle Busch, and Daniel Hemric completed the top 10.

Where did Sammy Smith and other drivers finish at the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ fourth race at Phoenix Raceway?

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway:

Sammy Smith Ryan Truex Sheldon Creed Riley Herbst Chandler Smith John Hunter Nemechek Austin Hill Josh Berry Kyle Busch Daniel Hemric Sam Mayer Cole Custer Brett Moffitt Anthony Alfredo Parker Kligerman Ryan Sieg Kyle Weatherman Parker Retzlaff Ryan Ellis Jeremy Clements Josh Williams Jeb Burton Brandon Jones Connor Mosack Kyle Sieg Joey Gase Leland Honeyman Bayley Currey Brennan Poole Patrick Emerling Joe Graf Jr Garrett Smithley Jeffrey Earnhardt Kaz Grala Blaine Perkins Justin Allgaier Gray Gaulding Dawson Cram

The NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule will return next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

