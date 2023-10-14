"This dude is so bad lmfao"; "Skill issue" - NASCAR fans react as Chase Elliott crashes into the wall in the Las Vegas playoff practice

In a dramatic turn of events at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott, piloting the #9 Chevrolet Camaro, found himself entangled with the track wall during the practice race for the Cup Series race.

The incident occurred just beyond the halfway mark of the race, leaving both the right front and right rear of his car severely compromised.

As Elliott navigated through Turn 4, disaster struck, resulting in substantial damage to his vehicle. Faced with a right-rear tire cut at the entrance of the third corner, his car careened towards the outer wall, spelling an abrupt end to his qualifying aspirations.

The beleaguered Chase Elliott retreated to the garage, where he was spotted having discussions with his crew chief, Alan Gustafson. With a backup car hastily unloaded and stationed in his garage stall, Elliott now faces an uphill battle to regroup before the Cup Series race.

Fans, watching the incident unfold, wasted no time in expressing their opinions about the crash and Chase Elliott on social media platforms.

"This dude is so bad lmfao."

"skill issue."

"The one week he has decent speed, he wrecks lol."

"Definitely a bummer" - Chase Elliott reflects on the crash

Following the incident, Chase Elliott underwent evaluation and was subsequently cleared from the infield care center. Addressing the mishap, Elliott stated (via Toby Christie):

"Just cut a right-rear tire – I’m not sure why, I had run 15 or so laps, so maybe I ran too long, I’m not sure. It’s a bummer, though."

Elliott expressed his certainty towards a tire problem as he implied facing such misfortune throughout the year. He said:

"I knew it was a tire, for sure, I just couldn’t get stopped enough to keep it out of the wall. Definitely a bummer, but it’s been like that all year."

Despite his exclusion from playoff contention, Chase Elliott had been enjoying a surge of positive results in recent weeks, making his misfortune in Las Vegas a bitter pill to swallow. The Hendrick Motorsports driver remains steadfast in his pursuit of the Owner's Championship, looking to build on his recent successes.

As the third round of Cup Series playoffs looms large, eight drivers will be vying for the ultimate title, while the remaining will aim to play the spoiler, hoping to close out the season on a high note.