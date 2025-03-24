“This is exactly what you want to see”: NASCAR Insider lauds Kyle Larson headlined Homestead race

Kyle Larson’s win at Homestead-Miami Speedway was the second of his career at the track. On discussing the race, NASCAR journalists Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi called it one of the races that “perfectly represents NASCAR”.

Larson won the Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 23. In his 30th Cup Series win, he beat out his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman. This was his second win at Homestead, a track where he has excelled in the past with a victory in 2022.

While discussing the race, Bianchi and Gluck said on the Teardown podcast via Dirty Mo Media:

"This was a quintessential stock car race. This was fantastic. This is exactly what you want to see on an intermediate racetrack. And this is why Homestead with, along with Kansas, maybe Charlotte, you know, like those are the three tracks where, you know, they're going to deliver the goods, you know, on a consistent basis, this was quintessential NASCAR, this is what put NASCAR on the map back in the day. And today it naturally unfolded. You've got a great finish. You've got different guys, you know, coming and going."

Kyle Larson, by winning the race, got himself up to second place in the regular season drivers' standings behind his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.

The #5 driver was attempting a triple sweep at the circuit, having won the Craftsman Truck Series and Cup Series race, but finished fourth in the Xfinity Series race.

Kyle Larson made his feelings known on outpacing Denny Hamlin at Homestead

Kyle Larson considers his ability to hold off Denny Hamlin during a long run at Homestead-Miami Speedway as the pivotal moment that led to his victory. He recognized the need to manage his tires while running close to the wall and acknowledged making contact with the wall a few times, nearly losing his position to both Hamlin and Chase Briscoe.

To SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Larson said:

“Yeah, it was going to be the longest run of the day, so I knew I was going to have to run the wall and try to take care of my tires and unfortunately got into the wall a handful of times there last run and lost the spot to the #19, almost lost one to the #11, but thankfully I was able to hold him off and I really think that was kind of the winning moment for my race, was staying in front of Denny.”

“I was able to stretch out on him after that and just kind of start catching those guys. I could see they were struggling in front of me and yeah, I just was able to pick them off, so I had enough grip in the tires to do that.”

Despite these challenges, maintaining his position ahead of Hamlin proved crucial, allowing Kyle Larson to later capitalize on struggling drivers ahead and ultimately secure the win.

