“This is not the f**king trash can”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy reveals hilarious habit of the NASCAR legend

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy, revealed a humorous habit of the NASCAR legend as she talked about his tendency to leave trash outside the trash can.

Amy Reimann Earnhardt (born March 25, 1982, in Texas) is more than just the wife of NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr.; she's a successful interior designer in her own right. With a degree in interior design from the University of Kentucky (2005), Amy built a strong career, including roles as project coordinator at Wakefield Beasley & Associates and Director of the Charlotte Studio at Micamy Design Studio (2010). Her professional path intertwined with Dale Jr.'s when she was hired to design his Kannapolis, North Carolina home in 2009, sparking their relationship. Since then, Amy and Dale Jr. went public as a couple in 2011, got engaged in 2015, and married in 2016. Together, they are raising two daughters, Isla Rose (born 2018) and Nicole Lorraine (born 2020).

Talking about Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s funny habit of brushing litter off himself into his surroundings and throwing trash outside the trash can, Amy said on the "Dale Jr. Download" podcast:

"If I'm sitting next to you and you're eating snacks after dinner or something, I'll look over because when you finish you're going to go all over the floor. I'm like, this is not the f***ing trash can. The world is not your trash can."

To which Dale said:

"I slept till two. I'd get up. I'd go, oh, I'm hungry. You know, I always was ordering out. So I'd bring the food. I'd eat it and then I'd get on a computer until five in the morning playing video games, eating nothing, smoking cigarettes and drinking amp energy."

Dale Earnhardt Jr., born October 10, 1974, is a NASCAR Hall of Famer and remains a key figure in the sport as a former driver, accomplished team owner, and engaging broadcaster. He carries the legacy of his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., representing a multi-generational connection to NASCAR. Since retiring from full-time Cup Series racing in 2017, Earnhardt Jr. still participates in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports.

He'll be racing at Florence Motor Speedway in 2025 and his team JR Motorsports will debut in the 2025 Daytona 500. Known for his success at Daytona and Talladega, Earnhardt Jr. achieved 26 Cup Series wins and two Xfinity Series championships (1998, 1999). His 15 consecutive Most Popular Driver awards (2003-2017) highlight his enduring connection with fans.

Beyond racing, he's also expanding his broadcasting career. Additionally, Earnhardt Jr. is a successful businessman, co-owning Dirty Mo Media, FilterTime, High Rock Vodka, JR Motorsports, the CARS Tour, and Whisky River.

Amy Earnhardt gave shoutout to “baddy” husband Dale Jr. at 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame event

Amy Earnhardt recently celebrated her husband's presence on stage at the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony. She shared a photo on her Instagram stories, zooming in on Dale Jr. surrounded by the other Hall of Famers and captioning it:

"My hubby is a baddy."

Amy Earnhardt's picture of Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the NASCAR Hall of Fame ceremony - Source: via @mrsamyearnhardt on Instagram

The 2025 induction ceremony included Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd, and Ralph Moody.

