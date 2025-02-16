“This is your favorite President” - Donald Trump sends NASCAR drivers reassuring message ahead of Daytona 500 race

Donald Trump sent a reassuring message to drivers and fans ahead of the 2025 Daytona 500 race on Sunday. During his presidential motorcade, the United States President took to the radio broadcast and urged everyone around Daytona to have a good time during NASCAR's biggest race.

Trump attended the 2025 Daytona 500 as a chief guest, making it his second visit in five years. He was welcomed with huge cheers and applause when he arrived at the Daytona International Speedway with his motorcade. After entering the track, he took a lap around the track and then got down to have a chat with the dignitaries present on the track.

Trump was also seen speaking to Richard "The King" Petty and Greg Biffle during the event. As he was leaving the venue, he took to the radio to send a message to fans and drivers ahead of the iconic race. Here's what the US President said as per the video on X by Fox,

"This is your favorite President. I'm a big fan, I'm a really big fan of you people. I don't know how you do this, but I want you to be safe and you all talented people and great people have a good day, have a lot of fun. See you later," Donald Trump said.

Although the race was scheduled for 2:30 PM ET, inclement weather forecasts forced NASCAR to prepone the race. However, it did not help much as the governing body pushed the caution button and red-flagged the race due to rain.

Donald Trump revealed what brought him back to Daytona

As Donald Trump attended the Great American Race race at the Daytona International Speedway, he revealed why he returned after five years. Speaking to Fox Sports reporter, Jamie Little in a pre-race conversation, the 47th United States President said,

"I think it's fantastic. It's great for the country, and our country is doing well again, and we have spirit all over the world again. We brought it back, and it's been less than four weeks. So you'll see what we do and in a little period of time it'll only get better. But this is very exciting," Donald Trump said.

Following this, Little asked the President about his visit to the iconic race track with family, and how it feels to take a lap around the track on his limo, The Beast (American President's state car). Answering it, the 78-year-old said,

"I'll let you in about two minutes because they're gonna be, they're gonna be going quite quickly I understand."

Following this, Donald Trump wrapped up his interview by praising the drivers. He stated that NASCAR drivers have a "lot of guts." The President stayed at the Daytona International Speedway for about two hours. Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing started the 500-mile race from the pole alongside Austin Cindric of Team Penske.

