NASCAR driver Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith, shared images from the couple's time in Saint Barth earlier this week. They are celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary with a trip to the island country, from where McCall shared photographs at the beach.

The 23-year-old posted a series of images on Instagram, with the caption:

"This feeling, I can’t erase 🌴 One of our favorite days. Fun times, good food, and getting to experience it all with each other. 🤍 "

Zane Smith and McCall tied the knot last January in Charlestown, South Carolina. The couple got engaged in 2022, when the driver proposed to his partner during a Craftsman Truck Series weekend. The couple's anniversary getaway was their honeymoon, with the driver sharing images from the trip with the caption:

"Honeymoon ❤️ "

The same year Smith proposed his wife is the year he won the NASCAR Truck Series championship, securing the title after scoring four wins, 14 Top 5s and 19 Top 10 finishes. His championship win came after two consecutive years where finished in the runner-up position in the Truck series standings.

In 2024, Zane Smith completed his first full-time season in the Cup Series driving the #71 Chevy for Spire Motorsports. He had two top 5 and four Top 10 finishes with the team. This year, he will join Front Row Motorsports, driving their #38 Ford. Smith also secured his championship title and will now pilot their third charter, with this season marking FRM's first time with three cars on the track.

Zane Smith shares photos from NASCAR's 2025 Media Day

The new Front Row Motorsports driver took to social media earlier this week to share images from his day of photoshoots for the upcoming NASCAR season. Zane Smith posted the photographs on Instagram that featured him in his green racing suit sponsored by Speedy Cash.

Playing into the theme of his uniform, the 25-year-old added the photos with the caption:

"🤑"

Speaking about re-joining FRM after the success he's achieved with them during his career and racing alongside his new teammates, Smith said:

“I’ve always felt at home with Front Row Motorsports. They believed in me when I signed with them to race in the Truck Series initially in 2022 and we shared so much success together, winning six races and a championship in two seasons. Unfortunately, everyone had to make tough decisions because there were only two Cup cars available at Front Row Motorsports going into last season when I was ready to move up full-time.

“Now, going into next year, Front Row has really taken their Cup program to another level and I cannot think of a better lineup of teammates. Todd (Gilliland) and Noah (Gragson) are great friends of mine and we all have a lot to prove as young drivers in the Cup Series. It is a great time to come back and continue to build my career with an organization where I know I can win.” he added [via NASCAR]

Zane Smith will be back on track at the first race of the season on Feb. 2 at the Bowman Gray Stadium in North Carolina.

