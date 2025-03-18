“This feels bigger”: Josh Berry’s team owner puts his Vegas win above WBR’s monumental Daytona triumph

Eddie Wood, the co-owner of Wood Brothers Racing (the oldest active team in NASCAR), spoke on Josh Berry’s win at the Pennzoil 400. He called it a 'bigger' win than the one by Harrison Burton at the Daytona 500 in 2024.

Josh Berry won his maiden Cup Series win at the Pennzoil 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In a race that saw 32 lead changes between 13 drivers, Berry crossed the checkered flag with a gap of 1.35 seconds.

He was asked by a lot of people which one was his most memorable win with the team, he mentioned the win in the 1976 Daytona 500.

"Usually I say, you know, it was Pearson and Richard Petty at Daytona in 76, crashing on the last lap, because I was on the radio with David. And I remember it just like it was yesterday. But the win with Harrison, it was just so needed, and it just fixed a lot of things. It was great for him. It was great for us. And now with Josh winning, it just seems like they get bigger," Wood said via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The co-owner of Wood Brothers Racing compared the win by Harrison Burton in Daytona 500:

"What you said, they all are. And I was thinking about that last night. I said, you know, Daytona with Harrison was big, but this feels bigger right now just because it is, you know. And, you know, Josh did a great job. Myles did a great job, you know, calling a race."

"And, you know, then we had the problem in the pit and overcame that. And I think this race seemed to be like you wanted the hard way or the old way. I don't know how you say that, but it just felt good," he added.

Josh Berry won the race with nine laps remaining when he overtook Daniel Suarez. This is the second year in running that Wood Brothers Racing have qualified for the playoffs.

Josh Berry's Las Vegas win convinces Ed Wood of things working out at WBR

For the Wood Brothers, Josh Berry's triumph signifies more than just another win; it represents a feeling that "everything is clicking" within the team, according to Eddie Wood. This win, the team's 101st, is especially meaningful as it closely follows their historic 100th win secured by Harrison Burton.

"This goes back a few years. When things click, they click. I’ve been doing this since I was a kid. I was there when David Pearson and Leonard Wood, my uncle, hooked up. That clicked instantly, like right off the bat. This feels like everything is clicking," Wood said via Speedwaydigest.com.

"I’m probably not answering your question, but it feels good to win the hundredth one last year with Harrison. It was good for him, good for us to get that one, actually to get it. Now to get the next one is just a really big deal to us. Really special," he described.

Eddie Wood emphasized the importance of team dynamics and chemistry, drawing parallels to how those elements can influence success in sports like football.

