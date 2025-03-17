"This feels like everything is clicking": Josh Berry's Las Vegas win convinces Ed Wood of things working out at WBR

Josh Berry won the Cup race for Wood Brothers Racing at Las Vegas on Sunday, March 16. It marked Berry's maiden win in NASCAR's highest tier and also his team's second win after last season's Daytona win.

Harrison Burton, the former driver in the #21 team, had won the race at Daytona in August 2024. That win was WBR's first since Ryan Blaney at Pocono in 2017. Burton's victory also marked the organization's 100th win.

With Josh Berry bringing home the 101st win on Sunday, Jon and Eddie Wood were asked how important they felt winning two races in two seasons was for their team. In the press conference, Eddie believed that so far this season, they have run 'really well.'

Eddie added that things felt right with Josh Berry and his crew chief, considering everything fit. He revealed how he used to make fun of the aspect of chemistry in football teams, but then realized it 'bled over into racing.' He said, via Speedway Digest:

"This goes back a few years. When things click, they click. I’ve been doing this since I was a kid. I was there when David Pearson and Leonard Wood, my uncle, hooked up. That clicked instantly, like right off the bat. This feels like everything is clicking.

"I’m probably not answering your question, but it feels good to win the hundredth one last year with Harrison. It was good for him, good for us to get that one, actually to get it. Now to get the next one is just a really big deal to us. Really special," he described.

It's worth mentioning that Wood Brothers Racing is NASCAR's oldest team that is still active. The team was founded in the year 1950.

Josh Berry winning at Las Vegas prompts a 'frustrating' question of Penske alliance towards Wood Brothers

Following their win at Las Vegas, the Wood Brothers were asked about how their alliance with Team Penske has made things easier for them. Jon Wood offered to share his unfiltered take, claiming that if they weren't running well, it was their fault.

However, when they were, and winning races, they had 'nothing to do with it.'

"When we suck its our fault. But when we do good, we had nothing to do with it. It’s 100% Penske or something. I think that’s a frustrating part. These are our guys that are doing this. We sat in a room and debated who our next driver would be for 2025. It’s Josh Berry. Those are decisions that we made collectively. It’s our race team and our decision," Wood claimed, as per the aforementioned source.

Jon mentioned how it got 'a little frustrating' and that it hurts him a little when he sees that stuff. However, when a good result comes their way, Wood claimed it speaks for itself.

Jon Wood said he hasn't had to be 'super crappy' on social media lately to defend his team.

