“This is fire”: NASCAR fans pumped after TRICON unveils Martin Truex Jr.’s Daytona 500 paint scheme

NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., who announced his retirement at the end of the 2024 Cup Series season, will return to the track at the Daytona 500 this February. Truex Jr. will be piloting Tricon Garage's #56 Toyota Camry.

Earlier today, Tricon Garage, a team which will be making its Cup Series debut this year, took to their social media to share the look of their single charter, writing:

"Ready to reel in our first Daytona 500"

Treux Jr.'s fans reacted positively to the reveal. One fan compared the look of the car with Truex Jr.'s liveries with Joe Gibbs Racing. Here's what they wrote:

"NOW WHERE WAS THIS PAINT SCHEME WHEN HE WAS WITH JGR. THIS IS FIRE"

Other reactions included:

"Where has this beautiful paint scheme been my whole life !!!!!!" - @SimSociety_R1

"First Cup car you're fielding and you guys nailed it!" - @haight_kurt

Some fans also noticed that the number that Martin Truex Jr. would be racing with is the same one he used when he drove for Michael Waltrip Racing (MWR) from 2010 to 2013.

"Truex back in the 56 who would’ve known" - @Logitechmouses

"was lowkey hoping for a MWR throwback but this is sick" - @Liggleberry

Truex Jr. will be teamed up with Cole Pearn as crew chief. Together, Truex Jr. and Pearn worked together to achieve a Cup Series Championship title in 2017, along with twenty-four race wins during their tenure together in the Furniture Row Racing and JGR teams.

Martin Truex Jr. reflects on his full-time racing career

In Picture: Martin Truex Jr (19) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn

While he will return to the sport at the Daytona International Speedway in February, Martin Truex Jr. has retired from full-time racing in the Cup Series. During his nineteen full-time seasons in the sport, he achieved thirty-three wins, 146 Top 5s, and 290 Top 10s, along with a Cup Series title.

Looking back on his time racing, Truex Jr. said (via NASCAR):

“[In] my career, I think, what I’m most proud of is not a high probability I guess of doing the things I was able to do. Being able to be around in the Cup Series and in this garage as long as I have. The way it started and the way it ended are two completely different stories. Just the perseverance, I think. The hard work and how none of it came easy. My success in the Cup Series was certainly very, very difficult to achieve and so I’m very proud of that. But I’m also very thankful for the opportunities and the people I’ve gotten to work with. Just feel really grateful and lucky to be able to do what I did and have the success that we did.”

Martin Truex Jr. finished his last season tenth place in the standings, after securing five Top 5s and eleven Top 10 finishes with Joe Gibbs Racing.

