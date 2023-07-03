Downtown Chicago hosted its inaugural NASCAR race on Sunday, July 2, and it was a huge success. Fans from all over the world gathered in Chicago to see NASCAR cars zoom past the city.

The first street race in series history presents significant challenges for the drivers in several ways. It took the drivers through some of Chicago's most historic streets. The debut race had its winner take his debut win on Sunday.

Although the race was delayed due to rain, it delivered a very entertaining and promising race. Shane Van Gisbergen dominated the streets of Chicago in his NASCAR debut, winning the first street course race in NASCAR Cup Series history.

Fans gathered to watch the NASCAR street race were in awe and taken aback by the speed of the race cars. Here are some of the best reactions on social media.

Larry Pesch @lars1459 @NASCAR @shanevg97 This was the first time I watched NASCAR in years. It was entertaining…when they were actually racing. Lot of yellows out there. @NASCAR @shanevg97 This was the first time I watched NASCAR in years. It was entertaining…when they were actually racing. Lot of yellows out there.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9 for the Quaker State 400.

Shane Van Gisbergen wins his debut NASCAR race in Chicago

Shane Van Gisbergen sprinted around Justin Haley with five laps remaining to win his maiden NASCAR race. He is only the seventh driver in Cup Series history to win on his debut, and the first since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 at Daytona.

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220

Pole sitter, Denny Hamlin led the field to the green light on Sunday. On the opening lap, Tyler Reddick overtook Hamlin for the lead and established himself as a dominant race car. When Hamlin slipped into turn two and slammed the tire barrier on the second lap, his chances of winning were all but over.

Soon after, Christopher Bell passed Reddick for the lead, setting up a close race for first place with Van Gisbergen. Front-runners Bell, Reddick, Larson, Gisbergen, Suárez and others were caught behind more than a dozen drivers who had chosen not to pit when they should have, allowing Justin Haley to take the lead.

With around 10 laps to go, Van Gisbergen slowly got up to Haley and was ready to pass him when Martin Truex Jr. stopped in the turn-one tire barrier, bringing out another yellow.

When the race resumed, Shane Van Gisbergen took the lead and created a good lead. After Bubba Wallace and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. crashed, the race was thrown into overtime, but Van Gisbergen was unfazed and raced away with his maiden victory.

Poll : 0 votes