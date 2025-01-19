“This is fun”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts amid Washington Commanders’ thrilling game against the Lions

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be entering the Daytona 500 as an owner for the first time in his career, but prior to that, he took time off and enjoyed an NFL playoff game. He took to social media and expressed his views on the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions playoff match.

The Detroit Lions hosted the NFC divisional round on Saturday, January 18, and the match kicked off at 8 PM ET from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. While the teams fought for their spot in the Super Bowl, Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his views on the game and supported the Commanders, writing:

"I don't know how this is all gonna end but damnit this is fun #RaiseHail"

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Washington Commanders won the match with a margin of 14 points over the Detroit Lions and secured their fifth win of the season in the NFC East division. The Super Bowl LIX is scheduled for February 9, 2025, just a few days before the most prestigious crown jewel race, the Daytona 500, on February 16, 2025.

In an episode of the DirtyMoMedia podcast uploaded last week, Jr. discussed the thought process behind picking the car number for their team's maiden Daytona 500 running.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. discusses the reason behind picking the #40 for Daytona 500 debut

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned team, JR Motorsports, will debut in the Cup Series through the Daytona 500, fielding 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier in the #40 Chevy Camaro ZL1. On the latest episode of the "Dale Jr. Download" podcast, he explained the reason behind specifically picking the #40 number for the car.

Expand Tweet

JR Motorsports has partnered with the 10-time Grammy Award-winning musician Chris Stapleton for their Cup Series debut. Dale Jr. was confused about choosing a number for the car, but later he went with #40 and explained:

“It’s a connection to the blend No. 40 that Traveller’s utilizes in every bottle, so much like High Rock is 88 proof. There is a connection to the product, and I’ll be honest with you, I was indifferent… It’s Traveller’s first experience and allowing them to have a little skin in the game in terms of they were involved, they were very particular about the design of the car, and we all compromised a bit. Them having this number they identify with is I think, fair and important.” Dale Jr. said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team has secured four Xfinity Series championship wins with Chase Elliott in 2014, William Byron in 2017, Tyler Reddick in 2018, and Justin Allgaier in 2024. The team has amassed a total of 88 wins in the Xfinity Series, two in the Craftsman Series, and one in the ARCA series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback