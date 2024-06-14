“This girl is all gas, no brakes”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha shares adorable family video on IG

Star NASCAR driver Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, recently shared a heartwarming video on social media. The Busch family's youngest member recently took onto the roads in her toy car, with her mother playfully describing her as "all gas and no brakes."

The celebrity NASCAR couple are parents to a nine-year-old son Brexton and two-year-old daughter Lennix, who was born on May 11, 2022. Samantha her kids can be frequently spotted cheering for Kyle, sitting atop the #8 Richard Childress Racing pitbox.

Samantha Busch recently posted an adorable video of Lennix Busch zooming down the road in a vintage Barbie Corvette toy car, kitted out in a cute helmet. Samantha shared that Kyle Busch and Brexton had managed to rig the toy car to go faster, and Lennix couldn't get enough of it.

The two-year-old cruised down the road with her brother following behind in a scooter, helping her drift around. The two-time NASCAR Cup champion was servicing the car, as Lennix kept her foot flat on the floor. She refused to return to the driveway, as both parents pleaded with her to return.

"This girl is all gas, no brakes! Gotta love that Dad and big bro figured out how to rig it to go faster, little did they know she wasn’t about to check up for anything," Samantha wrote in the caption of her video.

Kyle Busch's fans swooned over the adorable video as the family's youngest member was seeking the thrills of speed and left everyone impressed.

Kyle Busch hesitant to see his daughter in a race car

The 39-year-old NASCAR driver recently opened up about his kids and their possible future in racing. His son Brexton, is already learning the trade and winning races in the grassroots racing series.

Speaking about his two-year-old daughter Lennix, Kyle Busch insisted that she isn't much of a Barbie girl, but was hesitant about her taking up racing. He emphasized that the ultimate decision lies in her hands.

"Lennix is awesome. She's really good. She's so smart. And she's really been learning a lot with what she's been doing with words and learning to swim, jumping in the pool, just doing kids things. This morning, we were playing — Brexton got some new race car stuff for his birthday. She wanted to play with that. She's not really much of a Barbie girl," he told Fox Sports.

"Most likely, I don't want her to — but whatever she wants to do," he added.

Kyle Busch added that his wife agrees with him and would rather not see their daughter in a race car, but will be happy with any decision.