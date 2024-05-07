"This is going to be a great meme" - Fans roast Denny Hamlin's bold NASCAR Championship prediction

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver Denny Hamlin was in a conversation with NASCAR analysts and commentators at Kansas Speedway where he was asked to make a bold prediction regarding this season's NASCAR Championship.

According to the NASCAR driver-turned-commentator Clint Bowyer, Hamlin, in a conversation with the former, anticipated his triumph in winning the race in a pre-race interview before the Wurth 400 at Dover International Speedway on April 28. Thus, later that day, Hamlin ended up crossing the checkered flag first.

Recently, in an interview at Kansas, NASCAR analyst Bowyer asked Hamlin to pre-empt the Champion for the 2024 season.

"Would you tell people it's finally this year is the year you're going to win the championship? Just call it," stated Bowyer.

This led to the 43-year-old Hamlin making a bold statement in the interview.

"This is it. This is the year. This is the year it's gonna happen," Hamlin said.

However, NASCAR fans were critical of Denny Hamlin on X (formerly Twitter) when he claimed to be the future Champion of the 2024 NASCAR season.

NASCAR fans considered this to be a never-ending claim from Denny Hamlin. One fan wrote:

"Bro is just on repeat every year. A never ending cycle"

"Said this last year,"a fan tweeted

Another fan wrote:

"I've heard that before."

One fan believed that this particular clip could be used to start a meme fest.

"This is going to be a great meme," the fan said.

Some enthusiastic fans on X were quick to make a couple of hilarious memes on this bold statement from the JGR driver Hamlin:

Another fan created an edit of Hamlin competing in the Cup Series 20 years down the line.

"2040.....I'm going to get that championship this year," captioned the fan.

A brief look into Denny Hamlin's 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season so far

The No. 11 Toyota Camry driver for Joe Gibbs Racing has a total of 54 career victories in the Cup Series, with the last coming at the Dover Speedway on April 28.

The 2024 season marks Hamlin's 19th season competing full-time in the Cup Series for Joe Gibbs' team but without any Championship under his name. This season, Hamlin has won three races and has four top-five and five top-ten to his name so far, and a recent fifth-place finish at Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday (May 6).

The #11 driver has accumulated 411 points in the overall Cup Series Standings and currently sits at P4.