“This is HEATTT” - Fans react as Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s look for CARS Tour return unveiled

Fan reacted positively as NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. unveiled the paint scheme for his CARS Tour return later this year at Tri-County Speedway on Thursday. Dale Jr.'s #8 Chevy will feature one of his iconic partners, Sun Drop, as the primary sponsor for the Late Model race on October 4 at Granite Falls, NC.

Dale Jr. has often stated that his favorite beverage growing up was Sun Drop, also the drink of choice for his father, seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Sr. The Keurig Dr Pepper brand has been associated with the Earnhardt family for years, with Dale Jr. running the paint scheme at North Wilkesboro Speedway over the past few years.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports team unveiled the new Sun Drop Citrus Soda paint scheme for the penultimate race of the CARS Tour season at Tri-County Speedway. The #8 Late Model Chevy features the iconic DEI font, paired with the classic green and yellow primary colors. Fans will have to wait until October 4 to see the scheme on the track.

Last year, Dale Jr. and Budweiser reunited for a Late Model race, sending NASCAR fans into a frenzy. JR Motorsports is continuing the trend of delivering slick paint schemes this year, with fans approving the new Sun Drop design for the #8 Chevy.

One X user cheekily worded their praise for the paint scheme, writing:

"the sun just dropped and got replaced with this because this is HEATTT"

Another X user simply wrote:

"Awesome. I love Sundrop!"

Here are a few other reactions to Dale Jr's new paint scheme:

"Thank you for keeping color in the sport" an X user commented.

"Those colors, that font... love it," another X user wrote.

"This is pretty bada** man, Chef Jr always cookin with the paint scheme 👨🏻‍🍳" another comment read.

"That's a slick looking scheme, maybe a feature win?" a fan reckoned the paint scheme deserves to be in the victory lane.

Before debuting the new Sun Drop scheme in October, Dale Jr. will return to the CARS Tour series this month at Cordele Motor Speedway on April 12 and later at Florence Motor Speedway on August 29.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces historic broadcast deal for CARS Tour series

The CARS Tour series, co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks, made a historic announcement regarding its broadcast schedule. The LMSC Tour race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, held during All-Star Race weekend, will be broadcast on FS1 following a co-distribution and co-production agreement between FloSports and Fox Sports.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick will be in the booth for the event, alongside play-by-play announcer Eric Brennan. The CARS Tour owners will have the opportunity to showcase their series to a much larger audience on FS1. Additionally, the 100-lap LMSC event will be available on FloRacing.

The updated schedule for All-Star Race weekend includes Pro Late Model qualifying and race on Thursday, May 15, followed by the Late Model Stock race on Friday, May 16. The Truck Series race and Cup Series heat races are set for Saturday, May 17, leading up to the All-Star Open and the main event on Sunday, May 18.

The following weekend, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return to NASCAR broadcasting duties with Prime for the Coca-Cola 600. The 50-year-old will end his stint with the Brickyard 400 on July 27 with TNT Sports.

