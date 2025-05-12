“This is hilarious”: NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace gives his take on Donald Trump’s 'fat drug' anecdote

Kenny Wallace, the NASCAR veteran, reacted to President Donald Trump’s remarks on the cost of medical supplies in the United States. Wallace commended Trump’s humour in delivering a “great message” about healthcare in the country.

President Trump recently had a press briefing from the White House where he talked about the healthcare system in the U.S. He said that he had spoken to a friend of his, who he described as "highly neurotic, but a brilliant businessman". His added that his friend took a “fat shot drug”, which he said he found cheaper outside of the country in London.

Donald Trump said (via journalist Benny Johnson on X):

"A friend of mine who's a businessman...Most of you would have heard of him. Highly neurotic, brilliant businessman, seriously overweight, and he takes the fat shot drug. And he called me up and he said, President, could I ask you a question? 'I'm in London, and I just paid for this damn fat drug I take'. I said, it's not working. He said, 'I just paid $88, and in New York I pay $1,300. What the hell is going on?'"

Kenny Wallace reacted to this part of the President's address and said that it was “hilarious” and a “great message” on the medical industry and the costs of treatment. He penned on X:

"This is hilarious and a great message"

Kenny Wallace is a veteran of the NASCAR world, with a career more than 25 years. Over his time, he completed over 344 Cup Series races and 547 Xfinity Series events. He earned nine Xfinity wins. He was recognized as the 1989 Busch Series Rookie of the Year and won the Most Popular Driver award three times in the Xfinity Series.

After retirement in 2015, Wallace transitioned to broadcasting, serving as a reporter and analyst for FOX NASCAR and cohosting television shows such as NASCAR RaceDay and NASCAR Victory Lane. He still maintains an active presence on social media, where he is known for podcasts and YouTube vlogs.

Kenny Wallace reacts to NASCAR's oval-focused rotation plan for championship venues

NASCAR veteran and media personality Kenny Wallace has voiced his support for the series' decision to rotate its Championship weekend among various oval tracks, starting with a return to Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2026.

Speaking on his Coffee with Kenny show, Wallace described the move as a positive change, highlighting the excitement and unique racing that Homestead’s wide, multi-groove oval provides.

"Ben Kennedy said, we will never end the championship at a road course or a speedway. So, all the fans are like, 'Oh, we got our way. We don't like gimmick race tracks, like road courses and super speedways'. I don't think they're gimmicks. However, they said they're going to end the championships at ovals." (4:02 onwards)

He reminisced about how fans and drivers missed the track’s dynamic racing, especially the thrilling restarts and the ability for drivers, like Kyle Larson, to use multiple racing lines.

