"This honor is so well deserved": Tara Allmendinger pens heartfelt note celebrating husband AJ Allmendinger's Hall of Fame induction

AJ Allmendinger was recently announced as an inductee for the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame. The NASCAR driver's wife Tara shared a heartfelt message, congratulating him on the honor and celebrating his remarkable achievement.

Allmendinger competes full-time in the Cup Series. He drives the #16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Kaulig Racing. Over his 17-year NASCAR career, he has made more than 400 Cup Series starts. He has three wins and 80 top ten finishes to his name. His dominance in the Xfinity Series is even more impressive, with 18 career wins.

In a post on Instagram, Tara Allmendinger penned down a note to her nearly 21K followers with a picture of the couple with their son Aero.

"Huge congratulations to my husband, AJ, on his induction into the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame! We are so incredibly proud of you and all that you have accomplished. Your dedication, passion, and hard work have left a lasting impact on the sport, and this honor is so well deserved."

"Aero and I are beyond grateful to have been there to witness this special moment. Thank you to everyone who has supported AJ along the way—your love and encouragement mean the world to us," the caption read.

AJ Allmendinger and Tara first met at the 2014 Indy 500, and exchanged vows in a picturesque wedding at Murray's Mill in Catawba, North Carolina. In September 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, Aero James Allmendinger.

On the race track, the Kaulig Racing driver is set to compete in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16. Allmendinger's best finish at LVMS was a P6 finish in 2016, when he was driving for JTG Daugherty Racing (now Hyak Motorsports).

The Kaulig Racing driver will look to secure his first win since his victory at the Charlotte ROVAL in 2023.

AJ Allmendinger admitted "it hasn’t quite sunk in yet" after earning Hall of Fame recognition

AJ Allmendinger has been a familiar name in NASCAR for over 17 years, steadily adding to his impressive career. Following the announcement of his induction into the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame, the Kaulig Racing driver admitted that the honor still feels surreal to him.

"It hasn’t quite sunk in yet. It’s unique to be in a situation receiving this honor, knowing I still have the opportunity to go out every weekend with Kaulig Racing and continue to build on my career and what we have accomplished together," said AJ Allmendinger via Catchfence.

Meanwhile, the Pennzoil 400 is scheduled to run at 3:30 PM Eastern time. Allmendinger starts the race in P18. Catch the race live exclusively on FOX Sports 1, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM.

