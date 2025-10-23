  • NASCAR
"This was what I wanted to do": Rajah Caruth tells Dale Jr. how he hustled his way from iRacing to NASCAR

By Dipti Sood
Modified Oct 23, 2025 11:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR on Prime analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the set of NASCAR on Prime Video after the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on June 15, 2025 in Mexico City - Source: Getty

A new video shared by Dale Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media on X shows Rajah Caruth opening up to him about how he turned his dream of racing into reality. In the clip, the young NASCAR driver explains how he started out on iRacing, a virtual racing platform, before working his way into professional stock car racing.

Today, Rajah Caruth drives the No. 71 truck for Spire Motorsports and is moving up the NASCAR ladder under Dale Jr.’s JR Motorsports banner. Dirty Mo Media captioned his interview clip,

“@rajahcaruth_ went from @iRacing on his school computer to joining @JRMotorsports.”

In the video, Caruth recalled the early days of his racing journey. He told Dale Jr.,

"My first computer I had iracing on was my school laptop. It was a macbook and I had to split with the harddrive to put windows on it. I nuked that thing for sure. But that was my first time iracing and at the point, to get my first pc, we did a fundraiser with family and friends, a PC and an $80 thrustmaster wheel from best buy and that was my first time getting on iracing."
Caruth said he wanted to become a “Sunday guy,” meaning a NASCAR Cup Series driver racing on Sundays. Adding, he told Dale Jr.,

"I wanted to be a Sunday guy, and at the point, William (Byron) had won his championship over here… He was the example… That was the selling point to my parents, I know I gotta go to school and go to college but I want to race and this is what I’m passionate about."
Caruth recently confirmed via a Twitch livestream that he will compete full-time in the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season. He explained that he will spend most of the year driving the No. 88 car for JR Motorsports while also racing for Jordan Anderson Racing in select events.

JR Motorsports announced Caruth’s partial-season role in the No. 88 earlier this week, which caused some confusion among fans about whether he would split time between series. His clarification put those doubts to rest.

Before the announcement, Caruth had been expected to drive Jordan Anderson Racing’s No. 32 car part-time. The car has appeared in 21 of 32 races this season, with other drivers including Caruth, Austin Green, Katherine Legge, and team owner Jordan Anderson himself. Caruth’s two starts with the team so far include a 22nd-place finish at Dover and 29th at Daytona.

“I want NASCAR to succeed and be the greatest thing ever”: Dale Jr. reflects on how criticism can affect the sport he loves

In his recent appearance on The Athletic’s 12 Questions podcast, Dale Jr. opened up about how he balances being honest about NASCAR’s problems without hurting the sport’s image. As Dale Jr. explained, he has come to understand NASCAR’s concerns about public criticism, especially during a time when TV viewership is slipping and fans are increasingly vocal about issues like the Next Gen car and the playoff format.

“I hear from NASCAR, and their concern is genuine and it’s real,” he said. “When they say, ‘Man, all people hear about is what we’re doing wrong. You’re telling everyone these things are bad, and they’re not going to want to come see it if you’re telling them not to watch it.’ I absolutely understand where they’re coming from.”

Since buying the CARS Tour in 2023 alongside Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has gained a new perspective on the pressures NASCAR faces. Running a racing series himself has shown him how hard it is to maintain fan engagement, innovation, and financial stability while keeping the product strong.

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

