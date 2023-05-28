"This is, to me, a true Hall of Fame move”: Joey Logano grateful that Kevin Harvick will move to NASCAR Fox booth next season

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano showered praises on Kevin Harvick, who is in his farewell season. Logano appraised Harvick's move to the Fox booth next season after retiring at the end of the season.

The Veteran Stewart Haas Racing driver announced earlier this year that the 2023 season would be his last as a full-time driver. A month later he revealed his plans for 2024, as he will join the Fox Sports booth as a NASCAR Analyst alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer.

Joey Logano called Harvick's commitment to the sport a 'true hall of fame move' in a media session on Saturday (May 27). He said:

"He [Kevin Harvick] has decided to stay involved and continue to build the sport for the next generation. That says a lot about a person to me. If it wasn't for people like that, I wouldn't be sitting here today talking to you and you wouldn't be sitting here watching the sport either or writing about the sport."

"This, to me, is a true hall of fame move that's probably even bigger than a few race wins that he's had. The fact that he cares enough to continue means a lot to me."

After a canceled qualifying session at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, Joey Logano and many other drivers spent their time in the booth doing rain-fill work.

The two-time Cup Series champion then gave his opinion on how Harvick would fare as an analyst:

"I think Kevin will do fine. The one thing that all of us sitting in this room and everyone in this industry are very blessed to have is Kevin Harvick and the fact that Kevin Harvick isn't going away. Kevin cares about this sport. He cares about the people in this sport."

Kevin Harvick is continuing to deliver stellar results on the track in his final season leading Stewart Haas Racing. Even after retiring, Harvick will continue adding value to the sport.

"He cares about the sport" - Joey Logano on Kevin Harvick

Joey Logano continued his praise for Kevin Harvick, as he believes the fellow Ford driver cares about the sport. While it is directly reflected by Harvick's decision to be involved with the sport, Logano revealed the #4 driver has an unparalleled voice in the industry.

He said:

"Hearing him talk about the guys in the garage a lot. He talks about the guys in the garage as much as the drivers or the fans. He cares about the sport is what I'm trying to say and that is shown in so many ways that you guys don't see."

He added:

"I get to see, but also in ways that the world is gonna see in the Fox booth next year, and I think that's something that we all should be pretty grateful for because, obviously, he has a great fan following, but he also has a very loud voice within the industry that is very well respected."

