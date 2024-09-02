"This just hurts": Amanda Wallace responds to Bubba Wallace's heartbreaking post after missing out on playoffs

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's wife, Amanda Wallace, recently shared her disappointment on Instagram after her husband narrowly missed qualifying for the 2024 Cup Series playoffs. With only three spots remaining, Wallace had a chance going into the final Cup race at Darlington. A win would have secured a playoff berth for the Alabama native, but he ultimately finished in 16th place.

Bubba Wallace pilots the #23 Toyota for 23XI Racing, competing full-time in the Cup Series. Wallace struggled in this season's initial stages, finding himself on the wrong side of on-track incidents. However, the #23 driver found his rhythm in the later stages of the regular season, clocking in impressive performances that helped him climb the ladder to be in contention for a playoff seat. However, to his misfortune, he could not find his way into the 2024 playoffs.

Wallace shared a post on his Instagram handle, expressing his emotions over the unfortunate result. The post was captioned,

"The things you want more, cost more."

Amanda Wallace reshared her husband's post on her Instagram Stories along with a heartfelt message. She wrote,

"Really tough night, really proud of my husband, been a hard-fought regular season, will still be hunting for wins this year but this just hurt."

Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda have a long history, having known each other since high school. The couple reconnected during a college football game in 2015 and began dating soon after. Wallace proposed in June 2021, choosing a scenic waterfall in Oregon as the backdrop. They eventually got married on December 31, 2022.

Wallace ended the regular season in P18. Meanwhile, his 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick clinched the regular season championship and is a strong contender to secure the 2024 championship title.

“We’ll be fine”: Bubba Wallace reacts after missing out on NASCAR playoffs

The only path Bubba Wallace had to secure a spot in the 2024 playoffs was to drive down victory lane in the regular season finale at Darlington. However, the 30-year-old failed to achieve a win in the Southern 500

Following a disappointing end to his 2024 season, the 30-year-old reflected on his misfortune of not making it to the playoffs. He said,

"Not good enough for 16th this year. I hate saying that, but it wasn't for a lack of effort ... You've got four or 5 days to reset and go on to wherever we go next. We'll be fine." (via PRN Live on X, formerly Twitter)

