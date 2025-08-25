“This is just pack racing”: Fans react as Kyle Larson’s onboard suggests contact with Bubba Wallace before major wreck

The NASCAR world has pointed its fingers at Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace, who were involved in a multi-car wreck. Fans on social media picked sides as to who was to blame during the Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway.As a result of the bump draft maneuver that Larson performed on Wallace, the 23XI Racing star spun out on the track and hit Joey Logano, starting a multi-car wreck, which also dragged Kyle Busch and Austin Cindric. Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft held Larson responsible for the attempt to push him into the middle line, saying that it was an aggressive move. The wreck significantly impacted the race, with Wallace finishing poorly due to the crash while Larson managed to finish sixth.Steven Taranto shared the video of Kyle Larson onboard on his #5, bumping into Bubba Wallace, which caused him to get loose and cause the wreck.One fan on social media defended Larson, saying:&quot;This is just pack racing. Nothing more, nothing less.&quot;Meanwhile, one said:&quot;Bubba absolutely put himself in a dangerous position but I don’t think an off center bump was necessary from the 5. If either one didn’t do that they wouldn’t have crashed. I know because im an expert with 6 months of iRacing&quot;Another said, &quot;He's squeezing, but this onboard clearly shows that the bump leads to contact between the 22's RF and the 23's LR, which caused the continuation to the eventual spin. quite a twist to pretend the 23 is STILL trying to come down more after the initial contact on his left rear.&quot;One penned, &quot;Bubba fan. Took 4 things for this wreck to happen from 4 different guys. None of them are at fault, just a racing deal. If anything Bubba put himself in a bad spot to start the chain reaction of events.&quot;&quot;I thought it was on the 5 [Kyle Larson] at first but that looks like he tried to clear himself,&quot; wrote another fan.The incident stirred a back-and-forth between Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace's team over who was at fault for the multi-car pileup.NASCAR insider holds Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace accountable for Kyle Busch’s playoff exitNASCAR insider Jeff Gluck felt that Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace were accountable for Kyle Busch missing the 2025 playoffs due to a massive multi-car wreck at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Jeff Gluck said on the Teardown podcast:&quot;I think it was Larson that caused it [the wreck]. People are blaming Bubba and Logano, but Larson... It was a racing feel. It wasn't a reckless move. But if you're going to point at somebody, it looked like Larson got into Bubba, Bubba got squirrelly, he hits Logano, so that was that.&quot;&quot;A decent amount of storylines right there. I mean, Kyle Busch immediately misses the playoffs... I really think NASCAR needs Kyle Busch in the playoffs.&quot;Although Busch returned to the race, his car sustained significant damage that ultimately contributed to his playoff elimination, a major storyline lost from the sport.