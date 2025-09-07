“This kids gotta stop winning”: Bubba Wallace’s spotter reacts to Connor Zilisch’s dangerous WWTR victory celebration

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, recently reacted to JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch's win at Gateway. The 160-lap main Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog was held at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, September 6, 2025.The #88 Chevy driver secured his fourth back-to-back win and became the regular season champion after wrapping up the 200-mile race. Zilisch secured the eighth pole position of this season with a best lap time of 32.94 seconds and a top speed of 136.63 mph. The Charlotte-born driver maintained his lead and secured yet another stage win. However, he fell two spots in the second stage, and his teammate Justin Allgaier took the stage win. Later in the third stage, the 19-year-old gained his lead back and took home his tenth career win. While celebrating, Zilisch nearly made contact with a cameraman and the inside wall a few times. This caught Bubba Wallace's spotter's attention, and he reshared a video of the incident on X and hilariously stated how it could lead to a dangerous situation.&quot;Yikes. This kids gotta stop winning. Nothing good comes from it.&quot;Connor Zilisch crossed the finish line 1.506 seconds ahead of his Toyota rival William Sawalich. Zilisch secured 59 points and secured a spot in the playoffs alongside his teammates Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, and Carson Kvapil.“I feel like I belong here&quot; - Bubba Wallace opened up about continuing the 'trend' in the 2025 playoffsNASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace's dream of becoming a Cup Series champion was marred when he got eliminated from the Round of 12 in the 2023 season. Recalling the instance during a recent interview, Wallace claimed that he was no longer the same driver he was in 2023.In the 2025 season, Wallace has made significant progress compared to his 2023 self. Following that, during NASCAR's Playoff Media Day at the Charlotte Convention Center, Wallace said:“I don't feel like 2023 Playoff Bubba, where like, 'Oh man, it's cool to be talking to you guys for Playoff Media Day.&quot;Currently, Wallace ranks fifth in the Cup Series points table with 2049 points to his credit. He has secured one at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, followed by 11 top-ten finishes and four top-five finishes in 27 starts this season. Additionally, he has a 25-point buffer above the cut-off line.The 23XI Racing driver is set to compete in the second race of the Round of 16, the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Also, Bubba Wallace is giving a head-to-head battle to his teammate, Tyler Reddick. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe leads the playoff standings after winning the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway last week.