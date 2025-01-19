“This is our life”: Kelley Earnhardt delivers a clear “passion” statement on JR Motorsports unprecedented Daytona 500 entry

JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt sent a clear "passion" message ahead of the team's debut Daytona 500 attempt. Dale Jr.'s sister emphasized that the Daytona race is special for the Earnhardt household, as her brother and father, Dale Sr., have a long history at the Daytona International Speedway's crown jewel race.

For a one-off Cup Series effort, JRM announced Justin Allgaier as the driver of the #40 Chevrolet Camaro, who would be eyeing his third Daytona 500 but a first for Kelley and Dale Jr.'s team. Though fielding Cup Series entries has been in consideration since 2008, it will come to fruition on February 13 when the driver will attempt to qualify in the pre-race Duels.

The 2.5-mile oval, home to the 'Greatest American Race,' has been closely linked with the Earnhardts. Dale Sr. competed in 23 Daytona 500 races, claiming the 1998 win and a slew of podium finishes, with five runner-up finishes. Meanwhile, his son Dale Jr. raked in two wins and salvaged four runner-up spots from 18 attempts.

Despite Earnhardt's deep connection with the crown jewel race, Kelley Earnhardt and Dale Jr.'s JRM was yet to register its name as one of the contenders, until the NASCAR Silly Season.

Following the major announcement, Kelley delivered her "passion" statement, outlining the track's connection.

"We've been talking about the opportunity to be in the Cup Series, and obviously, we're a family of racers, this is our life, this is our passion, and so to be able to have a Cup entry at the Daytons 500, a place that's really special to us, a place where the Earnhardts have a lot of history and a lot of success, Kelley said via Cup Scene (12:55).

Traveller Whiskey will sponsor Justin Allgaier's third Daytona 500 entry with Greg Ives as the crew chief.

Kelley Earnhardt opens up on JR Motorsports Cup Series future

Kelley Earnhardt and Dale Jr.'s JRM has been a top brass in the Xfinity Series. The Mooresville, North Carolina-based outfit debuted in the NXS in the 2005 Ford 300 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Since then, the organization has clinched four Xfinity Series championships and 88 race wins, the latest being the 2024 title.

It's worth mentioning that JRM could've joined the Cup Series in 2009, as Dale Jr. mentioned about similar running costs of the Xfinity and Cup Series efforts, prompting him to enter the pinnacle league. But that notion was left unattended.

Kelley Earnhardt recently explained to Bob Pockrass that she's "waiting" for the Daytona 500 to kick off, following which JRM can take notes on whether to run a full-time Cup Series campaign.

"I'm excited because we get to experience it. And then that gives us just one more experience in our bucket that we can look forward to and say, ‘OK, how could we make this happen, again? Or do we want to make this happen in a full-time situation?'" Kelley Earnhardt said via FOX Sports.

"I've just been kind of riding the wave of the charter stuff for several years, obviously, with the conversations, and I'm just sitting back and waiting to see how things are going to shake out and what the opportunities look like," she added.

The 2025 Daytona 500 will mark JR Motorsports' 684th NASCAR race.

