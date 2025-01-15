“This movie will shock you”: Frankie Muniz teases fans with an exciting message while hyping his next project

Actor-turned-NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz is making his return to acting in a lead role for the first time since 2018. Muniz took to Instagram to tease his fans about his upcoming movie, called Renner, with a cryptic message:

“This movie will shock you”.

Muniz, who's known for playing the title character in the iconic American sitcom ‘Malcolm in the Middle,’ put his acting career on hold to pursue an open-wheel racing career in 2008 and is currently competing in the NASCAR Truck Series. With sci-fi thriller Renner, he will make his return to acting.

On his Instagram story, Frankie Muniz shared the poster of Renner with a caption:

“This movie will shock you. Can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Renner is about a computer genius who creates an AI coach to help him find love and overcome his insecurities. Muniz plays Renner, a computer prodigy who created an AI coach named Selenus. The movie is also starring Violett Beane, Taylor Gray, and Marcia Gay Harden. It's set to release on February 7.

Frankie Muniz is making his name in motorsports. He competed full-time in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season and ended up finishing fourth in the final championship standings, with one top-five finish and 11 top-10 finishes.

Last year, the 39-year-old Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, native made selected starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, and ARCA Series. He is set to compete full-time in the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season, behind the wheel of the #33 Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Frankie Muniz shed light on the difference between NASCAR and Hollywood

In the episode of DJD Reloaded in October last year, Muniz, who has had a passion for racing since childhood, spoke about the differences in NASCAR and the acting world. He explained success is often judged by personal opinions as an actor, while in NASCAR success is measurable and undeniable, as performance is directly reflected on the leaderboard.

Explaining the differences between NASCAR and Hollywood, here’s what Muniz said:

“The one amazing thing about [NASCAR] that I love, compared to being an actor, is it's not subjective. I can think I did a great job in the movie and think I did a good job acting and people see that and they were like, 'Meh, it was okay.' [In NASCAR] if you're good and you belong, you're at the top of the leaderboard. At least [you] can see where you stand. I love that,”

Frankie Muniz will make his full-time NASCAR Truck Series debut with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2025.

