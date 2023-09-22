“This could be one of the best shots we’ve had to win it all”: Denny Hamlin only has one target in mind ahead of the Texas playoff race

Denny Hamlin has been a perennial championship contender in the NASCAR Cup Series but is yet to win his maiden championship. With his years dwindling in the premier stock car racing series, Hamlin reckons this is the best shot he has had in his career.

Currently aged 42, the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver is still the quickest of the entire field and hopes to compete at a high level until he retires. He recently secured his future with JGR but knows his pace will fall off as he ages.

Having won everything there is to win the NASCAR Cup Series, Denny Hamlin senses an urgency to win a championship before he hangs his racing boots. He said (via NBC):

“I want to compete at a high level in my final year. I don’t want to kind of trickle off. I’m way too competitive to do it. There is no way I could go to the race track not knowing that I could win. I understand there will be a day when things fall off. Things get slower for you.”

He added:

“You will never know when that day will come, but now that I’ve been doing it so long — it definitely puts some urgency in years like that, where I have all of the things I need to compete each and every week.”

Hamlin concluded:

“This could be one of the best shots we’ve had to win it all. You really put an emphasis on it knowing there is only so many total races left.”

Heading into the second round of the NASCAR playoffs, Denny Hamlin is the title favorite this season, as he dominated every race in the first round. Although he lost out on a victory at Darlington and Kansas, he managed to reach the victory lane in Bristol.

Prior to the Round of 12, the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver is currently third in the standings just four points off leaders Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron.

Denny Hamlin hails Trackhouse Racing's move to sign the Reigning NASCAR Truck Champion

Justin Marks-led Trackhouse Racing has been making waves off the track as it recently added Shane van Gisbergen and Zane Smith to its roster. The latter driver will be driving the third entry for Spire Motorsports next year.

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin hailed Trackhouse Racing for signing the reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion, telling Pro Talk:

"This is a great sign for Trackhouse. Zane is certainly deserving of this opportunity. Every time he’s had the opportunity to compete in the Cup, he’s done a great job. Got great results. This is great forward thinking by Trackhouse and Justin [Marks] for his team to look towards the future."

Zane Smith driving the #38 Truck for Front Row Motorsports, is currently in the Truck Series playoff battle to defend his title.