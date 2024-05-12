"This one is definitely a fail" - Kevin Harvick on Joey Logano’s throwback paint scheme

Kevin Harvick has never been someone who is shy to speak what's on his mind. Throughout his career, Harvick gave the fans moment after moment where he bluntly spoke about how he felt about a situation or a driver. But if one thinks that retirement has changed this aspect of Harvick's personality, consider what he recently said about Joey Logano.

As the qualifying for the upcoming Cup race at Darlington was underway, Harvick, who was in the FOX booth, passed a judgement on Logano's paint scheme for the weekend.

"This one's definitely a fail. I mean it is a great classic scheme but it is definitely fail for the throwback weekend," Harvick said.

When Clint Bowyer, who was sitting alongside him in the booth, mentioned that Logano's look might be a throwback, that he too ran that paint scheme, and so it could be a nod to him, Harvick replied in the negative.

Expand Tweet

However., Alex Bowman's paint scheme impressed Harvick.

"My goodness. Mike (Joy), Hendrick Motorsports has won this week before the race even starts. What a great job!" Harvick said.

Joey Logano relishing the challenge while hitting the panic button

It's been a while since Joey Logano has had a worse start to a season than he's had in 2024. The last time it was this bad for Logano, he wasn't even driving for Team Penske.

Considering the state of his season so far, Logano claimed on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he's finally beginning to hit the panic button as the situation doesn't seem to get better:

"When you get in a situation like this it’s, you know, you start to hit the panic button a little bit. Whereas you’re trying a lot of new things, you’re swinging the bat at whatever you can think of. Let’s try this, well let’s try this, this isn’t working, let’s try this, and you’re just trying to find a direction because you get a little bit lost. Like, ‘Well we’ve got no speed, we’ve gotta do something different. What direction do we go?"

Joey Logano isn't in a good place at this point in the season considering he's currently sitting 18th on the points table. So far he's had one finish inside the top 5 and three inside the top 10.

Yet despite him not being in a great place, Logano's mindset isn't that of a pessimist. He's relishing the situation, claiming that the place he's in is "a very challenging place to be."