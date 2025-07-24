“This one was perfect”: Ben Kennedy reveals how a ‘road trip’ around Southern California led to NASCAR’s San Diego race location 

NASCAR is all set to hit the city of San Diego next year. To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy, NASCAR will have a road course race at Naval Base Coronado in Southern California.Although NASCAR isn’t done finalizing its 2026 schedule, it’s now confirmed that the streets of Naval Base Coronado will host the sport’s first-ever street race on an active military base. Recently, during an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President and Chief Venue &amp; Racing Innovations Officer, revealed how the layout came under his radar in the first place.Kennedy had a team that was looking at several different tracks throughout Southern California. Recalling the same, the former race car driver said,“We all got in a car one day, and we did a road trip around Southern California and drove down to San Diego with the Sports Commission. We had three or four different locations that we looked at, and this one was perfect. It's on a military base, on (a) naval base, and it sits between the Pacific Ocean and the Bay of San Diego.”The exact course layout is yet to be decided. However, Kennedy said in a release that it would be about three miles long. As things stand, it will replace the coveted Chicago race, as the 12-turn circuit in downtown Chicago will not be on NASCAR’s schedule in 2026.There have been talks of the sport returning to Chicagoland Speedway for a points race next year. The NASCAR Cup Series hosted races there from 2001 to 2019. The race was cancelled in 2020 and from 2021 onwards, dropped from the schedule altogether.Secretary of the US Navy, John C. Phelan, views NASCAR’s visit to San Diego as a “tribute” to their valuesNASCAR’s visit to San Diego in 2026 promises a triple-header weekend. Per reports, the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will all run their courses, making it a fitting way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Navy.Furthermore, for John C. Phelan, Secretary of the Navy, it's going to be a tribute to the values they share and the love they have for their country. In a statement, Phelan said,“NASCAR embodies the very best of the American spirit through speed, precision, and an unyielding pursuit of excellence. Hosting a race aboard Naval Air Station North Island, the birthplace of naval aviation, it’s not just a historic first, it’s a powerful tribute to the values we share: grit, teamwork, and love of country.”“We’re proud to open our gates to the American people, honor those who wear the uniform, and inspire the next generation to step forward and serve something greater than themselves,” he added.For now, all eyes are on Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is expected to host this year’s running of the annual Brickyard 400 (the 22nd race of the season) this coming Sunday, July 27. Fans can watch the race on TNT Sports (2 pm ET onwards) or listen to its live radio coverage on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.