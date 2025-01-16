"This is the phase of parenting that I'm in': AJ Allmendinger's wife Tara shares hilarious footage of toddler's mascara mischief

AJ Allmendinger's wife, Tara Allmendinger, took to her official Instagram account to share a video, showcasing the playful tantrums of her child, Aero. Mrs. Allmendinger shared the video on her Instagram stories, as her son played with her mascara.

Aero is the only child of the Allmendinger couple, and was born in 2023. The toddler has already started making his mother's life playfully troublesome. So much so that she has started asking for "help."

As seen in the video, Aero had mascara all over his head as his mother, Tara Allmendinger looked helpless and looked at the camera. Sharing the video on the Meta-owned platform Instagram here's what she said:

"This is the phase of parenting that I'm in. Send help. This is mascara... Child."

Here is the video Mrs. Allmendinger shared and asked for help as her son, Aero, had a field day with the mascara:

AJ Allmendinger and Tara Allmendinger (formerly Meador) got married in 2019. They met through Tara's sister, a friend of the NASCAR star. Their son, Aero was born four years after their marriage, in 2023.

Prior to his marriage to Tara, Allmendinger was married to a Canadian model, Lynne Kushnirenko, in January 2007. Kushnirenko, the 2003 Miss Molson Indy Canada title holder, met with the NASCAR driver at a Champ Car race in Toronto in 2005.

Five years after their marriage, Allmendinger and Kushnirenko filed for divorce. A few years later, he met Tara Meador and got married to his long-time girlfriend.

AJ Allmendinger's wife, Tara once shared an adorable father-son moment

Taking to her official Instagram account, Tara Allmendinger once shared an adorable father-son duo post of AJ Allmendinger and son Aero James Allmendinger. The post had four pictures where Aero was sitting on the NASCAR driver's lap, and they both were smiling at the camera.

Uploading the post, she captioned it:

"No doubt they are related. AJ and Aero."

AJ, Tara, and Aero Allmendinger are enjoying the Kaulig Racing driver's off-season break. He will return to racing in February for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The 43-year-old will return to the Cup Series after racing in the Xfinity Series in 2024. He moved to Xfinity for a year from the Cup Series and raced for Kaulig. In 2025, he will drive the #16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the same team, alongside teammate Ty Dillon, in the #10 Cup car.

AJ Allmendinger finished the 2024 Xfinity Series season in third place behind winner Justin Allgaier and runner-up Cole Custer. He fetched 4028 points, a victory, seven top fives, and 18 top 10s. The #16 driver's average start position was 8.121 and his average finish position was 13.394.

