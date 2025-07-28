  • NASCAR
  • "This photo needs to be in a museum": Fans in awe as Bubba Wallace shares a heartwarming photo with son Becks at Indy victory lane

By Anurup Chakraborty
Published Jul 28, 2025 19:52 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Bubba Wallace kisses the bricks with his wife, Amanda Carter, and son, Becks Hayden Wallace at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

Bubba Wallace won his first race as a father at the Brickyard 400 in the NASCAR Cup Series. What followed, though, was perhaps even more special.

The 31-year-old driver posted a photo on X of his 10-month-old son, Becks Hayden Wallace, shortly after his win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Resting peacefully on his chest as he lay in victory lane, the image caught the attention of the NASCAR community.

Bubba Wallace became a father in September last year, and his win on Sunday is the most defining moment of his journey since. While the No. 23 driver executed a patient, fuel-conscious strategy to emerge victorious at Indy, the significance wasn't just in the win.

It was in who won, how he did it, and what the image stood for. For Wallace, whose presence in NASCAR has long symbolized resilience amid scrutiny, this was a silent victory lap louder than any burnout.

One comment in particular echoed the larger sentiments online:

"This photo needs to be in a museum. A Black father, a barrier-breaking athlete, celebrating history with his baby. ICONIC."

Other fans flooded the post with admiration and warmth:

Bubba Wallace has now secured his spot in the NASCAR playoffs after missing out last year.

"I had fun today, Dad": Bubba Wallace's emotional tribute after Brickyard triumph

Bubba Wallace with his family on April 6, 2017, in Colony, Texas. Source: Getty
Bubba Wallace's path to victory at the Brickyard wasn't easy. He started in the front row, but fell behind mid-race, only returning to the front during the final restart. The No. 23 team, led by crew chief Charles Denike, executed a near-perfect fuel conservation game to stretch their final tank just far enough.

Wallace restarted beside Kyle Larson twice in overtime and managed to hold firm, crossing the line 0.222s ahead. A teary-eyed Wallace opened up post-race, as he paid tribute to the people who helped shape his career (via Bleacher Report):

"I thank my parents. I thank my mom. I know she was praying for fuel, because fuel was a big issue. And we had enough. I thank my dad from day one. I had fun today, Dad. I had fun today.... also, I'd be remiss. Amanda's grandmother passed Friday night. She was riding with us from the start of practice to qualifying and definitely in the race. And it's just crazy how life works out." (3:37 onwards)
youtube-cover

Sunday's victory also has tangible playoff implications. Wallace, who had been teetering just below the cutline for weeks, now launches himself safely into the playoff grid. With only four races left in the regular season, including stops at Richmond and Daytona, he can finally breathe a little easier and race with a freer mindset — something he’s rarely had the privilege of doing in recent years.

Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.
Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him!

Edited by Tushar Bahl
