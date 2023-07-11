“This is a race I’ve wanted to do for a long time”: Chase Elliott can't wait to race at the Slinger Nationals

2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is all set to return to the 'World's Fastest Quarter Mile Oval' this year after a seven-year absence.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was last seen at Slinger Speedway in 2016, hoping to compete in one of the sport's most sought-after super late model stock car races on pavement, the Slinger Nationals. However, Elliott had to pull out due to an "unforeseen sponsor commitment."

Slated to run in the event this evening, Chase Elliott is one of several Cup Series drivers who will grace the field. 2003 Cup champion Matt Kenseth will be competing as well. Super late model regulars such as Derek Thorn, Stephen Nasse, and Steve Dorer are expected to keep the Cup Series drivers company.

Tune in to the 44th annual Slinger Nationals at 5:30 p.m. ET on See these guys TONIGHT on @RacingAmerica Tune in to the 44th annual Slinger Nationals at 5:30 p.m. ET on RacingAmerica.TV See these guys TONIGHT on @RacingAmerica. Tune in to the 44th annual Slinger Nationals at 5:30 p.m. ET on RacingAmerica.TV https://t.co/tPHFeleseK

Elliott's Cup Series teammate and past Slinger Nationals winner William Byron will also be seen competing against him on the track. Elaborating on his thoughts ahead of the race today, Elliott said:

“This is a race I’ve wanted to do for a long time and we just never did it. Obviously it’s a long ways to come here. When I was racing these cars a lot we just never ventured up this far. Always admired the track and thought it was really cool and it seems like a really neat event. Hopefully we can go do all right. That’s the big thing now.”

After having been denied his first go at the event by his team, Chase Elliott seems on course to challenge for the $20,000 prize this season.

Chase Elliott opens up about discussions with William Byron ahead of Slinger Nationals appearance

Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron won the Slinger Nationals on his first attempt last year. However, the 27-year-old American admitted that he hadn't talked a lot with his teammate about the upcoming race.

Elliott elaborated on the discussions between the two and said:

“We haven’t talked a ton about it, but that’s why we’re here today. We’ve got plenty of practice today so we’ll see what it is. I don’t think there’s any excuses for not being ready.”

Watch Chase Elliott and William Byron take on the Slinger Nationals tonight as the event goes live on Racing America. The official start time for the same is 5:30 pm ET.

