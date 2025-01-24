"This is against the rules": NASCAR fans react to Kasey Kahne's comeback with RCR

NASCAR fans recently reacted to Kasey Kahne's participation in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025. It's been announced that he will be racing for Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and will pilot the No.33 Chevrolet.

RCR made an announcement on X about Kasey Kahne racing for them in the Xfinity Series which read:

"News: Kasey Kahne to pilot the No. 33 Hendrick Car Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Rockingham Speedway."

Many fans were confused especially since Kasey has retired from NASCAR. Similarly, a user exclaimed on X:

"Unfortunately, he's retired. This is against the rules".

Other users were excited about his return to the race tracks. Another fan stated:

"The Return of the King"

Kasey Kahne announced his retirement in 2018 due to health issues. The 2018 Bojangles Southern 500, where he suffered from dehydration due to heat exhaustion seems to have been one of the instances. After 7 years of hiatus, Kahne is making his return to the tracks.

Kahne spoke about his excitement at being able to return to the sport while expressing his gratitude towards his team in an interview. He mentioned:

"I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway. Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool. Very appreciative of the opportunity that Mr. Hendrick, Richard (Childress) have given me." [via NBC sports].

Some fans were also left as perplexed by Hendrickcars.com sponsoring an RCR car as they were at Kahne's unprecedented return.

"Wait wait wait... a hendrick sponsor on an RCR car? What world is this? Lol" tweeted a fan.

"Awesome announcement! I definitely didn't have KK returning to NASCAR on my Bingo Card for 2025! It's good to see him back even for just the 1 race!" wrote an excited fan.

"Wait…Hendrix is sponsoring an RCR car? That won’t be confusing at all" another user stated

His return to NASCAR has definitely garnered mixed opinions but his team and fans are standing by him.

What has Kasey Kahne's career been like so far?

NASCAR: Consumers Energy 400 - Source: Imagn

Kasey Kahne grew up in Washington and developed a passion for racing at an early age. He started dirt racing at the age of 17 and honed his skills by competing in open-wheel races. His talent paved the way for opportunities like the World of Outlaws and the United States Auto Club (USAC). Kahne achieved a major milestone by winning the USAC National Midget Series while driving the No. 98 Ford Taurus.

Kahne made his NASCAR debut in the 2002 Busch Series (now Xfinity Series) and signed with Robert Yates Racing. Eventually, he switched to the Cup Series, and after stints with Evernham Motorsports and Richard Petty Motorsports went to Hendrick Motorsports. Over the course of his career, he has secured 18 NASCAR Cup Series wins, earned the Rookie of the Year award, and won 6 NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

