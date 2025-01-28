“This is very sad”: Fans react amid former NASCAR announcer Bill Weber’s unfortunate passing

Fans took to social media to pay tribute to Bill Weber as the news of his passing emerged. He was an announcer with NBC and TNT, and had worked as a pit reporter with other broadcasters.

Bill Weber passed away on the December 13, 2024 at the age of 67. He signed as a pit reporter for ESPN in the mid-1990s and moved to the NBC and TNT broadcast in 2001, eventually becoming the lap-by-lap announcer in 2004. He was a fan-favorite in the position. He worked with TNT through 2006 although his contract with NBC had expired.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Although he passed away back in December, not many people knew about the development. As mentioned, he was a fan favorite, and upon hearing about his passing, they shared tributes on social media with one user writing:

"No way. This is very sad, and the fact nobody knew about it speaks volumes."

Expand Tweet

"I hate that…. Enjoyed watching this guy for years and years," wrote another fan.

"So sad! I hadn’t talked to Bill in about 10 years or so. A great guy who always demanded perfection from himself," claimed a fan.

Some comments also mentioned his passion for the sport and the dedication he had towards NASCAR.

"Damn it he will be missed, he had such great chemistry with everyone who worked with from TNT and NBC," wrote a fan.

"What??? Damn he was good and had so much passion for the sport of NASCAR," read a comment.

Expand Tweet

What did Bill Weber do after his career in NASCAR?

Bill Weber was extremely popular amongst fans, and his work largely revolved around NASCAR. However, something happened in 2009, and he was not called on-air for the New Hampshire race. Sal Petruzzi, TNT's vice president at the time, claimed that it was a "private issue" and the details were never made public.

"As this is a private issue, it’s the policy of the company not to discuss personal matters involving our employees," his statement read.

Weber was replaced by Ralph Sheheen and he finished the remaining schedule for the season.

The former NASCAR announcer Bill Weber then pursued a new venture as an illusionist. He apparently worked in a hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida. Speaking of his newly found interest, Weber had said:

"It's a passion I hope to turn into a profession," Weber told Hiestand (via Yahoo! Sports). "I hope to continue sports announcing, but this is something I've wanted to do for a long time."

As mentioned, the reason for sacking him mid-season was never revealed; however, reports claimed that he was involved in a loud confrontation in his hotel lobby. None of these allegations were ever confirmed.

Weber is survived by his wife, Teresa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback