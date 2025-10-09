“This season reminded me why I love competing”: Harrison Burton sends an uplifting message as he bids farewell to AM Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton issued a major statement ahead of this season's finale. Burton took to his X account and issued an uplifting message for AM Racing, bidding farewell to the team for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts season (currently known as the Xfinity Series).The 24-year-old driver returned to the Xfinity Series this season after a hiatus of three years. He spent three years competing in the Cup Series with Wood Brothers Racing from 2022 to 2024, driving the #21 Ford for the team. After wrapping the 2024 season, Harrison Burton and WBR parted ways.Following that, the former Cup Series driver landed a full-time seat with AM Racing and drove the #25 Ford this season. Moreover, Harrison Burton recently announced that he will part ways with the team after completing the 2025 Xfinity Series season. Reflecting on the team's support, the AM Racing driver wrote a heartfelt message:“I want to thank AM Racing, Tim Self, and Wade Moore for the opportunity and trust at a pivotal moment in my career after I lost my Cup seat entering 2025. From day one, the group’s commitment and preparation helped us deliver tangible progress. So far, we have team-record top-five and top-10 results and the organization’s first trip to the Xfinity Series Playoffs. I’m proud of how we show up each week, compete at the highest level, and finish strong.&quot;&quot;I’m also grateful for the people who made this possible: our crew members, engineers, office staff, partners, and the fans who have our backs everywhere we race. This season reminded me why I love competing: the teamwork, the focus, and the fight. I’m super excited about the next chapter and will announce my plans at a future date,” he concluded.Harrison Burton has secured two top fives and 10 top tens in 29 starts this season. He became the first driver in AM Racing history to secure a berth in the playoffs in the #25 Ford. However, he was eliminated from the championship race after the Charlotte ROVAL race last weekend.&quot;I have a sour taste in my mouth from that&quot;: When Harrison Burton got candid about his split with Wood Brothers RacingEarlier in September, ahead of the first playoff race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season, Harrison Burton sat down with NASCAR analyst Joseph Srigley and opened up about his split with WBR. During the pre-race interaction, Burton claimed he still has a &quot;sour taste&quot; in his mouth after ending his ties with the Cup Series team.North Carolina native made his first Cup Series appearance in 2021 with Gaunt Brothers Racing. During his stint with the team, he piloted the #96 Toyota at Talladega Superspeedway. In the following year, he landed his first full-time seat with Wood Brothers Racing and piloted the #21 Ford for the team.However, after wrapping the 2024 Cup Series season, the NASCAR team decided to part ways with the driver and replace him with Josh Berry. In response to the decision, Harrison Burton stated:&quot;I've been up front with AM since the beginning, and they want this for me too. It is for me to hopefully wonder and get back to the Cup Series. It wasn't the run I wanted. I have a sour taste in my mouth from that, and I feel like I'm capable.&quot; [01:00 onwards]The former WBR driver competed in 109 races in his Cup Series career and won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway last year, driving the #21 Ford. Additionally, during his tenure, he has secured one win, two top fives, and six top tens with an average finish of 24.