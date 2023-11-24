“This is where it all started”: Richard Petty proposes new venue for NASCAR All-Star Race

Richard Petty is regarded as one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time. In his 35 year-long NASCAR career, Petty registered 200 wins in the series and is the first driver to win the seven Cup Series championship (a record tied with two NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson).

Last week, Petty came to Nashville for two reasons: to be inducted into the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Hall of Fame and to support the efforts to bring the NASCAR Cup Series back through All-Star Race at the 0.596-mile-long track.

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is the second-oldest continually operating track in the US, which hosted the Cup Series races from 1958 to 1984.

Richard Petty said that he would like to see NASCAR’s return to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, like the way the sports returned to North Wilkesboro Speedway for Cup Series All-Star Race this year and will return in 2024 again.

As reported by The Tennessean, Petty said:

“I would like to see NASCAR come back here like it came back to Wilkesboro (North Carolina) to show the history to people that this is where it all started," the 86-year-old Petty said Tuesday.

"I mean they wouldn't have that big race track on the other side of town (Nashville Superspeedway) if it hadn't been for this race track here. It took tracks like this to nurture NASCAR into growing into what it has become.”

“They could come to Nashville for a year or two” – Richard Petty

The NASCAR legend said he would love to see the All-Star Race continue to move and proposed it to come to Nashville, Tennessee if the Fairgrounds Speedway is renovated:

“I like that they're having the All-Star Race at Wilkesboro and would like to see them keep moving it around. They could come to Nashville for a year or two or whatever, and I think it'd be great. I think the fans would really appreciate it,”

Richard Petty competed in NASCAR from 1958 to 1992, most notably driving the #43 Plymouth/Pontiac for Petty Enterprises.

He won the seven Daytona 500, the World 600 twice and the Southern 500 in 1967. He has a record of winning 200 Cup races, 712 top-10 finishes and 123 poles in 1,184 starts.