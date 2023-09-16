“This suppose to be shocking?”: NASCAR Fans react to Kaulig Racing’s Daniel Hemric announcement

Xfinity Series driver Daniel Hemric is set to join Cup Series side Kaulig Racing at the onset of the 2024 season.

This announcement comes after Hemric's successful stint with Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series since the 2022 season, marking a significant leap in his career.

Hemric, the 2021 Xfinity Series Champion, has previously showcased his prowess in the Cup Series, notably with Richard Childress Racing during the 2019 season, where he clinched the prestigious Rookie of the Year award. He has since been a part of the Cup Series on a part-time basis.

The news of Hemric's return was initially teased by Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice, who shared an intriguing image of a handshake, sparking rampant speculation among fans.

The unexpected nature of the announcement undoubtedly contributed to the mixed reactions. Fans had been primed for a revelation that would potentially reshape the dynamics of the Cup Series.

Many speculated the mystery figure to be Truck Series driver Matt DiBenedetto, while others even entertained the possibility of it being Noah Gragson. However, the revelation of Daniel Hemric, who already dons the Kaulig Racing emblem in the Xfinity Series, left some fans underwhelmed.

While Hemric's move signifies a significant step in his career, it may not have resonated with everyone in the manner that was anticipated.

In response to the announcement, fans took to various platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to voice their opinions.

A fan commented, "This supposed to be 'shocking'?"

It was a sentiment echoed by others, with one user expressing,

"Really was hoping for Matty D."

"Spot will need to be filled again in 2 years," commented another fan.

Daniel Hemric reflects on Cup Series return

After a hiatus from the Cup Series in 2022, 32-year-old Hemric is poised to make a triumphant return in 2024, where he will continue to don the emblem of Kaulig Racing.

In a statement released by the team, Daniel Hemric expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming challenge and the collaborative spirit of Kaulig Racing. He remarked,

"This is a big day, and it means so much to my family and me. I’m looking forward to finishing out this season strong and getting right back to work in the offseason with everyone at Kaulig Racing."

The team's shared aspiration for greatness resonates strongly with Hemric, setting the stage for a promising partnership.

Team president Chris Rice also weighed in on the announcement, offering words of admiration for Hemric's enduring commitment.

"They say that tough times don’t last, but tough people do," Rice noted.

“That rings true with Daniel Hemric. Throughout all the ups and downs the past couple of years, Daniel continues to believe in the Kaulig Racing culture.”

As the 2024 season approaches, Hemric would be focused on marking a successful return to NASCAR Cup Series.