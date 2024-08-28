"This team won the lottery": Dale Earnhardt Jr. suggests gains in millions for Wood Brothers after Harrison Burton's win

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has spoken about the possible financial rewards of Harrison Burton's win for the latter's team. Burton won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 for Wood Brothers Racing, which was not only the legendary team's 100th win but also put it in the playoffs.

And because the team will now be in the playoffs, Burton's win will have bigger financial implications for WBR. This was discussed on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, as the host, Dale Earnhardt Jr., spoke about what Burton's win could mean for WBR.

"Are people having an issue, him going from 34th to the playoffs? You go back to the original Chase, those 10, they were The 10. When it got opened up to 16, it's had one or two of those guys you look at and you go, 'He's not a championship contender. He's not going to be.' Them going from 34th to the playoffs is millions of dollars in revenue. This team won the lottery. I like that idea," Junior said.

He pointed to the story of Spire Motorsports, how they got to where they are now, and what the Coke Zero Sugar 400 win in 2019 meant for the team. Earnhardt said:

"Go back to Spire winning that rain ... that Justin Haley win. Where is Spire today if that win doesn't even happen? They would've maybe gotten to where they are today at some point. But I'm sure it accelerated it. So what can the Wood Brothers do with this?"

Another NASCAR driver, Denny Hamlin, also spoke about the rewards for Wood Brothers Racing following Burton's Daytona victory.

Denny Hamlin on how much Wood Brothers stand to gain with Harrison Burton's Daytona win

Similar to Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast, Denny Hamlin spoke about Harrison Burton's win on Actions Detrimental. Hamlin spoke about the gains for Wood Brothers from a financial standpoint.

Hamlin said that the win is "a huge deal financially" for WBR over the next two seasons.

"The revenue is in the millions and millions of more that they’re going to get now than what they were being ranked 34th,” Hamlin said (0:06)

Hamlin mentioned that Burton, with 260 points, passed drivers with close to 600 points on his way to taking the win. He then added,

"Now they know that the worst they’re going to be is 16th in points, and so, you know, you basically just add up $125,000 per position that you gain, and that’s how much of a reward they got" (0:34).

Hamlin further said that unlike earlier, WBR would now get the money for at worst a 16th-place finish, which is $1 million.

Along with that, the win would also shoot up the charter value for the #21 team, all of which would eventually add up to "millions of dollars," per Hamlin.

