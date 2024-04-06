"This truck was too strong for the rest of the field": Christian Eckes on dramatic comeback victory in Martinsville NASCAR Truck race

NASCAR Truck Series driver Christian Eckes was jubilant with his No. 19 Chevrolet Silverado after driving to a splendid victory in Martinsville on Friday.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was back in action on Friday for Long John Silver's 200 race at Martinsville Speedway. ThorSport driver Ty Majeski secured the pole position in the qualifying race, sharing the front row with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes.

Once the race started, it was Eckes who dominated the grid, winning both stages and leading the entirety of the first half of the race. However, a misjudged pit-stop strategy almost proved to be costly for the 23-year-old driver who fell out of the top 10 with over 90 laps to go.

Chaos then ensued in the Truck race in Martinsville, as multiple wrecks, caution flags, and restarts handed the McAnally-Hilgemann driver a way back to the front of the pack. With 27 laps to go, Ty Majeski was back in second position, chasing Christian Eckes for the win.

However, the No. 19 Chevrolet driver comfortably secured the victory, his second of the season and seventh of his career.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio shortly after the race, Eckes expressed his elation at his ride, which, according to him, was too good for the field.

"What a truck for sure," Eckes said. "The strategy really didn't fall our way throughout the race, so we had to come from behind. Just super proud of everybody. This Chevy was really really strong. Just looking forward to the next couple of races for sure.

Expand Tweet

"It was tough for sure. I wouldn't say that would be preferred going back, but the same time, it worked out for us. I was a little bit nervous honestly when everybody pitted and we didn't. It put us behind, strategy-wise, but at the same point, this Truck was too strong for the rest of the field. So, just super happy for sure."

Christian Eckes reflects on first Martinsville victory from the victory lane

Eckes' sentiments were echoed in his post-race interview with Fox Sports 1, where he expressed the significance of his triumph at Martinsville.

"This is something really special. It hasn’t been an easy regular season so far to say the least. We came here and we weren’t that great last year, had maybe a sixth-place truck and worked really hard on it and here we are in Victory Lane."

"I’m just super proud of this entire team," added Christian Eckes. "It’s pretty neat to be in Victory Lane. I can’t wait for that (grandfather) clock."

With three Top-5 finishes in six races, Ty Majeski leads the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series standings with 248 points to his name. Corey Heim, Tyler Ankrum, and Christian Eckes, all find themselves inching closer to Majeski, with 241, 241, and 237 points, respectively.