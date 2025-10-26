"This is unbelievable": William Byron outduels Ryan Blaney at Martinsville to keep his NASCAR Championship dream alive

William Byron conquered the Martinsville playoff Cup race with his most dominant run of the 2025 NASCAR season. The Hendrick Motorsports star outdueled Ryan Blaney in a must-win battle for a spot in the Championship 4 race at Phoenix.Byron started the Xfinity 500 race on the pole and led a total of 304 laps, his most in his Cup Series career. The No. 24 Chevy driver's third win of the season came when it mattered the most. After re-taking the lead from the No. 12 Ford with less than 43 laps remaining proved to be the pivotal race-winning moment for Byron.In a post-race conversation with NBC Sports, Byron shared his candid thoughts after defeating the reigning Martinsville fall winner for a chance at the NASCAR Cup title next weekend. He said:&quot;Damn, I got a lot to say (smiling). Things have a way of working out. God really tests your resilience a lot of times. We’ve been tested. Just unbelievable. I’m out of breath. Thank you, fans, for coming out. Bad-ass crowd. I watched my first NASCAR race up there just before start-finish line. Man, I am just so thankful, excited to see my family, just celebrate this one. We obviously go to Phoenix. Just go try to kick ass there.&quot;Moreover, William Byron's resilient nature throughout the race became the core aspect of his bumper-to-bumper battle with the Team Penske driver. He continued:&quot;All these guys work so hard and you put everything into Sundays and sometimes you don’t get anything in return. And that’s been the last couple weeks, and honestly throughout the year, we had some close calls, but sometimes life is that way, but you just got to keep being resilient, and we were and just feels damn good.&quot;This will be William Byron's third Championship 4 appearance. He will join his teammate Kyle Larson and two Joe Gibbs Racing drivers, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe, at Phoenix Raceway.NASCAR Cup Series 2025 Xfinity 500 race final results exploredHere are the final results of the 2025 Xfinity 500 race at Martinsville Speedway:William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletRyan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske FordChase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletRoss Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, ChevroletKyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletRyan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing FordChristopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaJoey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske FordTodd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports FordJosh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing FordTyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing ToyotaTy Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaKyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing ChevroletShane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske FordAustin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing ChevroletCole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team FordBubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing ToyotaJustin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing FordJohn Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club ToyotaDaniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletMichael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports ChevroletZane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports FordTy Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing ChevroletRicky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 HYAK Motorsports ChevroletAJ Allmendinger, No. 1 Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing FordNoah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports FordCarson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports ChevroletCody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing FordCasey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 FordErik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club ToyotaDenny Hamlin, No. 11, 23XI Racing ToyotaRiley Herbst, No, 35, Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaNASCAR will next prepare for the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway on November 2 at 3 p.m. ET.