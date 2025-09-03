"This is my whole life": Jeb Burton's boss Jordan Anderson gets real about sacrifices behind his growing NASCAR empire

Jordan Anderson, who is the owner of the Jordan Anderson Racing team, has spent the last decade grinding through every challenge the sport could throw at him. From hauling his own race trucks to tracks in a borrowed trailer to sleeping in the hauler just to save money, Anderson’s path has never been easy. But he wouldn’t change a thing. He began by playing racing games on a PlayStation, designing paint schemes and building his team from the digital ground up.

The Jordan Anderson Racing team made its Xfinity debut in 2021 under tough circumstances, barely missing out on the Daytona opener due to a rainout. But Anderson doubled down, bringing in talented drivers like Tyler Reddick, Josh Berry and now Jeb Burton, who pilots the No. 27 full-time. The team now runs three cars, employs over 30 full-time staff, and continues to punch above its weight.

Anderson recently shared insights into his journey into building this team and what they aim to build in the years to come.

"We joke about building this LEGO tower, but when you build a LEGO tower and you have four or five missing at the bottom, that thing is going to topple over when you get it big enough. We’re making sure the foundation is big, wide, and strong and has some depth to it. This is my baby; this is what I eat, sleep, breathe. Outside of my wife and future son that’s coming, this is all I care about," Anderson said via NASCAR's official website.

“This is my whole life. I love it and wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. I think that’s what has pushed us - when you have that from the top down - hopefully everyone else starts that culture and looks at it that way,” he added.

Anderson's team had all three of its entries finishing inside the top ten for the first time last weekend at the Portland International Raceway. He envisions his team reaching greater heights as they strive for success in NASCAR.

Jordan Anderson opens up on what he envisions for his team

The Jordan Anderson team has nearly spent half a decade competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and their progress has been immense. With faces like Jeff Burton's nephew, Jeb Burton, racing for them full-time, and the team constantly finishing in the top ten, they aim to reach greater heights.

The team's owner, Jordan Anderson, recently shared how he wants to run his team in the future and shared an insight into his mindset.

"We are continuing to work on the sponsor side of things, driver side and keep growing our relationship with Chevrolet. We want to keep getting better. We’re hungry. In the corporate world, there are challenger brands that exist and go against the status quo and go against the grind. That’s what we want to do. That’s how things have been done since we’ve been here, and we’re trying to do things a little differently,” Anderson said via the aforementioned source.

The lead driver for the team, Jeb Burton, is currently ranked 13th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, scoring 597 points. He finished seventh during the last Xfinity race at Portland last weekend and will be back in action for the next race at Illinois.

