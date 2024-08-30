"Those moments are really special to reflect on": Leigh Diffey recalls his "magical moments" amid calling Harrison Burton's win at Daytona

Leigh Diffey has expanded on his "magical" commentary moments after he called Harrison Burton's first Cup Series win at Daytona. The Australian-American announcer recently shifted from IndyCar to the Cup Series booth.

Diffey's commentary resume boasts his decades-long contribution to motorsports. The 53-year-old has called several drivers' first wins and got the opportunity again at Daytona. Amid reporting Burton's first victory, Diffey reflected on his career's special moments. During a talk with Dirty Mo Media, the famed commentator said.

"It's just really lovely to be part of some magical moments and as time goes on and you get older, you get to experience more of that... I've called Kimi Raikkonen's first F1 win, Max Verstappen's first F1 win, Jett Lawrence's first Supercross win and when he won the SMX World Championships last year, some really special moments at the Rolex 24 (Hours of Daytona)," Diffey said.

"To call Harrison Burton's first win and the 100th for Wood Brothers at Daytona and you know, playoffs looming. Those moments are really special to reflect on and I feel fortunate to have been there at that venue and to have seen something special unfold," he added.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 marked the 25th regular season race on the 2024 Cup Series calendar. After multiple wrecks and pileups threw as many as 16 cars out of the 164-lap battle, all eyes were on the final overtime restart leader, Kyle Busch.

After holding on to the lead and taking the white flag as leader, the two-time Cup Series champion was half-lap away from securing his playoff berth. However, his pursuit didn't churn the desired result as Harrison Burton snuck the win by 0.047 seconds. As the Wood Brothers Racing driver got a push from Parker Retzlaff, he lunged ahead of Busch and gunned toward the checkered flag, registering his career-first Cup win.

"This was next level": Jeff Burton on the "big moment" of seeing his son Harrison Burton clinch the Daytona win

Harrison Burton's father Jeff Burton detailed his "next level" feeling after seeing his son bag a career-first Cup Series win at the Daytona International Speedway. Since debuting full-time in 2022, the 23-year-old collected two top-5s and six top-10s but was shy of a race win.

Burton and Kyle Busch led the front row on the final overtime restart but the WBR driver reigned supreme and punched his playoff ticket. Jeff Burton, a 21-time Cup Series race winner, was enthralled to experience his son's win from the booth. During a conversation with Kevin Harvick, he shared his feelings, saying (via X).

"The opportunity was in front of him. And can he execute, can he make it happen? And he did and they did it you know, after he's lost his job and he did it for the Wood Brothers, and was just so much emotion to that because of all those things collectively and I think that's what made the race special for the fans," Jeff said via HarvickHappyHour on X (0.40).

"And I know that's what made it special for me. I'd been in the booth when he'd won some Xfintiy races and they were cool moments but this was next level. And it just had not because it was Harrison but it had a big moment feel to it," he added.

With Harrison Burton taking another place in the playoff picture, Bubba Wallace is below the cutline in 17th and Kyle Busch in 19th. The RCR driver is in a must-win situation to punch his playoff ticket.

