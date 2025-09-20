Three NASCAR drivers already hold a secret advantage at New Hampshire

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit heads back to "The Magic Mile" for the opening race of the Round of 12 of the 2025 playoffs. For some drivers in the playoff field, they have the upper hand heading to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Sunday.

Every point matters in the playoffs, and for three drivers, they hold a secret advantage that their fellow competitors don't have. Here, we'll take a look at the three drivers who have the edge and why they'll be ones to watch at New Hampshire.

1. Chase Briscoe

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Aside from his strong start to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Chase Briscoe has an advantage this Sunday at New Hampshire based on his team. Joe Gibbs Racing has been dominant at the 1.0-mile oval in recent memory with wins in the last three races.

Briscoe, amid his first full-time season with JGR, took over the #19 for Martin Truex Jr. after the latter retired. In 2023, Truex dominated at New Hampshire, leading 254 of 301 laps en route to victory, which ended up being his final career win. The same car with the same team, expect Briscoe to have similar speed on Sunday as Truex did in 2023.

2. Ross Chastain

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at WWTR - Source: Imagn

With a best finish of 11th through the first three NASCAR Cup playoff races, Ross Chastain didn't have much to show for in the opening round. However, the driver of the #1 will have a leg up on the field heading into the Round of 12 at New Hampshire. Per The Athletic, Chastain recently took part in a tire test at "The Magic Mile."

Having tested Sunday's race tire, the Trackhouse Racing star will have a better understanding of track conditions and how his car handles before everybody else. The Florida native has six starts at New Hampshire with three top-10 finishes and a best finish of eighth twice (2021, 2022). With a decent track record and having taken part in a recent test, Chastain could be a contender this Sunday.

3. Joey Logano

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Along with Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain, Joey Logano is another driver who got the opportunity to do a tire test at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, per The Athletic. The three-time and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion enters the Round of 12 below the cut line, but his secret advantage could put him above after Sunday.

Logano is a proven force at "The Magic Mile" as he's scored two wins at the track, including his first career Cup win in 2009. In the last eight New Hampshire races, Logano has posted six top 10s and three top fives, including a runner-up finish in 2023. With the experience from the tire test and track record at New Hampshire, Logano could find himself in victory lane on Sunday.

