Denny Hamlin recently revealed the extent of his role as a coach to fiancée, Jordan Fish. The soon-to-be-wife of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver will take part in the Better Half Dash.

The Dash is a go-kart race that'll take place at Trackhouse Racing's motor-plex in Mooresville in which the better halves of NASCAR drivers compete against each other for 14 laps.

On the latest episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin's co-host Jared Allen brought up the topic of the Better Half Dash, after which the #11 driver revealed what he'll do in it.

"Jordan signed up for the better half dash so I don't think I have to spot, that's good news. I think I saw a thing like, 'Spotter Denny Hamlin,' I ain't spotting no go-kart race. They don't listen, anyway," Hamlin said. [1:19:17]

The 23XI Racing co-owner predicted that Fish would "fall out of the seat." Having said that, he praised her as a go-kart racer, claiming that she "holds her own pretty well" and would do "pretty good."

Hamlin continued, "I think she's not going to need my help for sure. We'll go out there and we're going to try and practice sometime this week just kinda generally show her the line around. But then you almost just gotta throw the baby in the water, just let him figure out how to swim, you know what I mean?" [1:20:30]

Hamlin added that he's excited to see how she does and will have everyone there to root for her before he made a hilarious remark about Fish taking part in the Better Half Dash.

"I'll get to see her in a firesuit, might turn me on, not really sure," he joked.

Denny Hamlin was roasted by Jordan Fish after their engagement announcement

Earlier this year, Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish took to their social media accounts to announce that they were now engaged. However, Fish wasted no time in taking a jibe at Hamlin.

In the joint Instagram post, she simply wrote the caption, "Rings: DH 0, Jordan 1."

This was a reference to the fact that despite winning over 50 races in his Cup career, Hamlin still hasn't won a Cup championship.

But this year, it seems that the championship drought could come to an end. Hamlin himself has proclaimed that this is going to be his year.

So it'll be interesting to see if 2024 becomes extra special for the Hamlin household. The long-time couple will get married and the groom might finally get his hands on the elusive Cup trophy.