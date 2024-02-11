Golf icon Tiger Woods labelled Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s final Cup Series race in 2017 as the "most awesome thing" he ever saw on TV.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a legend of the sport and one of the most popular drivers of all time. The 49-year-old has won the NASCAR's Most Popular Driver award 15 times in his career, the second-most.

The most recent episode of the Dale Jr Download podcast was yet another testament to his popularity. In a recent episode of the podcast, famous ESPN journalist Marty Smith revealed the tale of his interview with Woods back in 2018.

Smith described the moment when Woods, in a display of genuine enthusiasm, embraced the significance of Earnhardt's final race. He said:

"I get the opportunity in March of 2018 to go interview Tiger Woods. All of a sudden, this shadow washes across the doorway. I look up to my left and it's Tiger Woods. I jump up to shake his hands... and he gives me this big hug."

One of the standout moments of Dale Earnhardt Jr's farewell race was a poignant gesture shared between Earnhardt and Marty Smith. Following the race, Smith and Earnhardt shared a beer, an act that stood out for Woods. Marty Smith continued:

"He goes, you wanna know the most awesome thing I've ever seen on ESPN? I said, what? And he goes, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last race. When you guys shotgun that beer together, right there beside his race car. He said, when I saw you do that with him, I knew, that's my guy."

How did Dale Earnhardt Jr. fare in his last race?

Earnhardt brought his legendary career to an end on November 19, 2017 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The then-Hendrick Motorsports driver, piloting the No. 88 Chevrolet, crossed the finish line on 25th position.

This was Earnhardt's first and last season since his concussion in 2016, which ruled him out for half a season. Dale Earnhardt Jr. started the race from 24th position.

Having failed to qualify for the playoffs, the two-time Xfinity Series winner concluded his final season winless with 668 points.

Notably, Earnhardt also used a special-edition paint scheme. The red that draped his car was a tribute to the No. 8 Chevrolet that he drove in his first ever Cup race in 1999.