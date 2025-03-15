Tim Cook-led Apple brings NASCAR to Sports app with live leaderboard and real-time updates

Apple has introduced NASCAR to the Sports app on iOS ahead of the race weekend in Las Vegas. It will provide fans with a live leaderboard with race progress and standings, enabling them to engage with races more easily and conveniently.

Earlier last year, Apple introduced the Sports app on iOS. It assists fans in following up with their favorite sports through live scores and timings of many different sports including the likes of NBA, NFL, Premier League, and others. The app also provides an option for fans to check the live scores through the phone's lock screen, making it a very convenient way for fans to stay updated.

Ahead of the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Apple introduced support for NASCAR on the Sports app. Through this, fans will be able to go through a lot of important aspects of the race including (via JAYSKI):

Live leaderboard with real-time progress

Series Standings

Betting probabilities

Live Activity

This is included in a clean and optimized user interface, making it easier for followers to remain updated with live races. This is a major move from the Tim Cook-led brand.

This race weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is important considering it will host all three premier series races; the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series. The Truck race was completed earlier with Corey Heim taking the victory.

Corey Heim clinched victory at Las Vegas in NASCAR Truck Series

Starting the race in 16th place, Corey Heim in the #11 truck had a speeding incident in the pitlane that saw him pick up a penalty. However, his pit crew came to rescue as they got him out and running after he pitted under caution on lap 86. This gave him the race lead.

"First of all, the pit crew did such a good job of getting the truck up front," Heim said (via NASCAR). "I made that mistake in Stage 1 when I sped on pit road and put us behind."

There were quite a few weather challenges that drivers faced as it turned cold and the race had to be stopped for showers. However, Heim was able to maintain his pace throughout, ultimately pulling his #11 into Victory Lane.

"This wasn’t exactly what we wanted in terms of the weather being cold and whatnot," he added. "It seems to be a lot better when it’s hot and greasy, and we’re sliding around. I was doing everything I can there. I think all of us were completely wide open at the end. I spent a lot of time looking at my mirror, and it worked out."

This was Corey Heim's second win of the season. He was also victorious at Daytona and has been quite a consistent and competitive driver in the NASCAR Truck Series.

