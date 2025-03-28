Tim’s homemade salsa brings the heat and hospitality to $90M NASCAR legend Tony Stewart’s NHRA team

Tony Stewart arrived at Pomona Dragstrip for the NHRA's third race weekend. There, the NASCAR legend received a jar of Tim's homemade salsa before thanking Tim for his kindness whenever he races at the Californian drag strip.

Stewart, worth $90 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), is competing in his second year in the Top Fuel class. Piloting the 11,000-horsepower Dodge dragster for his NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) race team, the 53-year-old is a substitute driver for his wife, Leah Pruett.

His race team took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the encounter between Tony Stewart and Tim in Pomona, California.

"Tim is always taking care of us at @PomonaDragstrip with his homemade salsa. Thank you for your kindness, Tim! 🤟🏼," the Tony Stewart Racing Nitro team wrote.

The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at Pomona Dragstrip follows last week's action at Firebird Motorsports Park. Stewart advanced to the second round after besting Shawn Reed. However, he was eliminated when Brittany Force beat him with a 3.79-second run.

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion entered the Pomona race weekend sixth in the Top Fuel standings. He is behind top-seeding driver Shawn Langdon by 112 points.

The last time Stewart competed at the drag strip, he welcomed his first-born son, Dominic James, with his wife, Leah. He flew out to see his family after the qualifying session on Saturday before returning to race on Sunday.

"Leah has decided she wants to be a mom this first year": Tony Stewart on decision to run another year in Leah Pruett's NHRA Top Fuel seat

Earlier this year, Tony Stewart announced his return to the Top Fuel class after substituting for his wife, Leah, in the 2024 season. While the Indiana native thought his wife could compete, the couple decided to sit out Leah for another year to look after Dominic James.

In an exclusive interview with EPARTRADE in January 2025, Stewart said:

"I'm going to be back in the Top Fuel car again next year. Leah has decided she wants to be a mom this first year, and I'll be honest, she is literally just over two weeks from having Dominic and I'm pretty confident in about two to three weeks she would be ready to get back in a Top Fuel car." [17:30]

The 49-time NASCAR Cup race winner added:

"She absolutely looks amazing. Looking at her, you wouldn't even tell that she delivered a little boy to us so it's just amazing how strong and tough my wife is."

This season marks the first year Stewart is not associated with NASCAR. He left the sport after the 2024 season, ending a three-decade run as a driver and team owner.

