“Time for elbows up”: Justin Marks issues an update from Rolex 24 as he roots for NASCAR sensation Connor Zilisch 

Justin Marks has been actively involved in providing updates through his team, Trackhouse Racing, debuting in the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway. Most recently, he shared info about the 18-year-old driver Connor Zilisch locked in to finish the famed sports car endurance race.

In a post on X on January 26, the Cup Series team owner Marks issued an update on the driver set to finish the Rolex 24 race as he cheers for the Corvette team with less than four hours remaining on the clock. He wrote:

"The @WeatherTech @TeamTrackhouse @OfficialTFSport Corvette is P8 in GTD Pro class. Young @ConnorZilisch is in to finish with 3hrs20m to go. Time for elbows up and see what we can do..."

This year Justin Marks-owned Trackhouse Racing ventured into the IMSA SportsCar championship for the first time with the Rolex 24 and added another motorsports racing series to its roster. The four-man lineup for the endurance consists of two NASCAR drivers - Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch, IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin and SportsCar veteran Ben Keating.

Apart from the SportsCar circuit, Trackhouse Racing also announced its iconic sponsorship with Red Bull as the famed energy drink brand is set to mark its return to NASCAR after 2011.

Justin Marks deems the Red Bull collaboration an "incredible chapter" in Trackhouse Racing history

Red Bull's partnership with Trackhouse Racing marked a significant milestone in the Cup Series team's history. RB will act as the primary sponsor for the Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch in select NASCAR Cup races in the upcoming season.

In an official press release, Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks said:

“It’s an incredible chapter in the history of Trackhouse Racing to welcome Red Bull back to NASCAR. Red Bull is one of the most powerful brands in the world and it’s an honor for us to embark on a partnership with such an iconic company.

“Red Bull and Trackhouse share a passion for racing, stories, and memorable experiences. This is a huge win for our sport and a moment that will resonate with the millions of NASCAR fans around the world. I’m thrilled for Connor, Shane, and every member of Trackhouse to partner with who I consider to be the greatest motorsport company in the world. We are more than honored to welcome Red Bull to the Trackhouse Racing family."

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Gisbergen will drive the No. 88 Chevy at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16, followed by Sonoma Raceway on July 13, Iowa Speedway on August 3, Daytona International Speedway on August 23 and Kansas Speedway on September 28.

Meanwhile, the Cup debutant Zilisch will flaunt the Red Bull paint scheme at Circuit of the Americas on March 2.

