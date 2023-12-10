Timmy Hill returns to full-time NASCAR Truck racing with his own team in 2024

NASCAR veteran Timmy Hill has signed a contract extension with his own team, the Hill Motorsports to continue driving the #56 Toyota Tundra for the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season.

After competing part-time this past season, Hill will drive the #56 Truck full-time for the second time in his career.

The 30-year-old driver’s campaign will be backed from longtime sponsors UNITS Moving and Portable Storage and Coble Enterprises. UNITS and Coble Enterprises 2024 will serve as co-primary partners for 12 of the 23 Truck races in 2024.

Expand Tweet

In a team release, the president of Coble Enterprises, Sherri Coble said:

“Coble Enterprises is happy to sponsor Hill Motorsports for the 2024 race season. This will be our 3rd year of sponsorship with this awesome team. We are proud to be part of the sponsorship program along with UNITS Moving and Portable Storage.”

Timmy Hill ended his 14 races part-time schedule of 2023 Truck Series in 25th place in the championship standings along with a top-10 finish. His best finish of P8 came at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“I’m looking forward to going out there every week” – Timmy Hill on competing full-time in NASCAR Truck Series in 2024

When the Port Tobacco, Maryland native last competed full-time in the Truck Series in 2022, it was his career-best finish 20th in the championship standings.

Hill is looking forward to the opportunity to drive full-time again for his own team and be competitive every race week. In a team release, Hill said:

“This past year had a little bit of everything, we showed some great flashes of what we’re capable of. Returning to one truck allowed us to focus on improving the program which has us in a great spot for 2024. I’m looking forward to going out there every week and competing at a high level to showcase our great partners.”

Timmy Hill has made 75 starts in the NASCAR Truck Series with one top-five, eight top-10 finishes, and his career best finish of P5 came at Martinsville Speedway in 2019. He has made 243 starts in the Xfinity Series with seven top-ten finishes and 141 Cup Series starts in his career.

Catch Hill in action when the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16.