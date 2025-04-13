‘Tired’ of his slump, Carson Hocevar comes clean on his grudge to NASCAR insider

Carson Hocevar touched upon his continuing slump in NASCAR through a recent social media post. The Spire Motorsports driver took to his official X account, where he shared journalist Jeff Gluck's post and unraveled the grudge of having "no fun department."
Hocevar is currently going through a topsy-turvy time in the NASCAR Cup Series. Even after starting on a promising note, the Spire driver failed to make his mark in the top-tier stock car racing series. His only notable performance came at Atlanta when he finished the race in second place behind race winner Christopher Bell.
Hocevar's recent outing at Darlington was also far from decent, as he came home in 32nd place despite starting from 13th. As his Goodyear 400 was just another underwhelming outing, he shared his grudge on social media.
Hocevar took part in NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck's recent poll on X, where the latter asked if the Darlington Cup Series race was good. Replying to it, Hocevar tapped no, and shared his explanation for the same. Here's what he wrote on the micro-blogging site:
"Hi Jeff, I clicked no because I am beginning to become really tired of this current trend I am having in the no fun department. Can you please move me from the no-fun department back to the fun department on my next arrival? Thanks. videoattached.mp4"
Here's the post by Carson Hocevar on X:
Hocevar is currently driving the #77 Spire Motorsports under full-time obligation alongside Justin Haley and Michael McDowell. After eight races, Hocevar is in the 30th position in the driver's championship with 118 points. So far, he has managed to claim a top-5, a top-10, and led five laps. He faced three DNFs and has an average start position of 18.5 and an average finish position of 24.875.
Carson Hocevar shared 'unfortunate' update ahead of Bristol Cup Series race
Carson Hocevar took to his official social media account to share an update about his family. The Spire Motorsports driver shared that he lost his grandmother. Here's what he wrote about the incident in detail on X:
"Unfortunately, we lost my grandmother this week. I drove to Michigan after the race on Sunday to say my final goodbyes."
"She was my biggest supporter, and I know she’s not only in a better place, but now won’t have to miss anything as she’ll be watching above us," he added.
Carson Hocevar, the Michigan-born driver, will participate in the ninth Cup Series race of this season at the Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday. He will start the race from ninth place, ahead of Justin Haley, and behind AJ Allmendinger.