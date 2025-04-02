Ross Chastain recently responded to Joey Logano’s comments following the incident at Martinsville Speedway. Joey Logano commented by calling out Ross Chastain, finding him to be “racing like a jack-ass”.

The situation unfolded when Chase Briscoe attempted to nudge Chastain, who had blocked him, but Briscoe’s car caught the inside curb and moved into Logano, causing him to spin out.

Joey Logano expressed frustration with the Trackhouse Racing driver after the Cup Series race. He called out Chastain over his aggressive driving and said that he was a 'jack-a**' and it was always for Logano to pay the 'price'. Chastain faced scrutiny from NASCAR as he was penalized with a fine of $100,000; the team Trackhouse Racing was fined $100,000 as well. Tony Lunders, the team executive, was suspended for one race along with the crew chief Philip Surgen and spotter Brandon McReynolds. The team was also penalized 50 points in the standings.

Ross Chastain responded, stating that he was confused by Logano’s comments and believed that the incident involved other drivers as well. In a video shared by NASCAR reporter Claire B Lang on X, the driver said:

"I don't need to call him. The whole calling, texting, clearing, it's like tiring at times. So I'm pretty disappointed though to hear a guy like that, his caliber, his experience, just blast that stuff out there. And personally, I don't feel that I need to defend myself or like I'm not going to get on and make a response. I'm sitting here in front of y'all. You asked me about it. I'll talk about it, but pretty, pretty disappointed."

Driving the #1 for Trackhouse Racing, Ross Chastain made a name for himself after the famous “Hail Melon” at the same track in 2022. The incredible move at Martinsville Speedway involved riding the wall at high speed on the final lap to gain positions and secure himself a place in the Championship 4.

In the 2025 season, Chastain is ranked 13th in the points standings. His highest finish has been a fifth spot and an average finish of 17.83. He has had two top-ten finishes along with one top-five finish and one DNF in the seven races of the season.

After the Martinsville race, Logano, who finished eighth, described Chastain's maneuvers on the track as overly aggressive. The incident occurred as Logano attempted to pass Chastain multiple times during the race. He said via Dustin Long:

"Ross just sticking it in a tight spot. He did it to me in the restart before. I can't even blame Briscoe for shipping him. He got himself in the blind trying to ship him."[0:28]

"He (Ross Chastain) just races like a jacka** every week, and I keep paying the price, and I'm sick of paying the price."

Logano's crew chief, Paul Wolfe, offered a positive outlook on the No. 22 team's performance despite a slow start to the 2025 season. Wolfe highlighted the speed of the Ford Mustang, noting that the team led the most laps after seven race weekends.

