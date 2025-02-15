“Today was a lot of learning”: Kyle Busch’s son Brexton reflects on tough race amid championship win

Kyle Busch's son Brexton displayed wisdom beyond his years as he reflected on the lessons learned from a successful Winter Nationals campaign at Auburndale Speedway in Florida. Following an eventful final outing on the track, he emphasized how the experience taught him to focus on the bigger picture.

Ad

Brexton Busch competed in the Bandolero Bandits division at Auburndale Speedway, dominating the event with four consecutive feature race wins over four days. Despite being a strong favorite for the championship, he ran into trouble in the final race on Friday, Feb. 14.

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Brexton explained that he was overdriving the car and spun twice, dropping him to the back of the pack. Despite the setbacks, he raced to the front of the field and finished fourth at the checkered flag, which was enough to secure the Winter Nationals championship.

Ad

Trending

"I won the championship, but not without causing myself trouble! I was overdriving the car, and spun twice, having to go to the rear both times. I was able to make it back up to 4th to claim the Winter Nationals Points Championship." he wrote.

The nine-year-old reflected on his experience, emphasizing the valuable lessons he gained from the race. He explained that while he didn’t win the final race, he learned to appreciate a top-five finish. Additionally, he learned how to manage frustration and had a conversation with his dad, Kyle Busch, about making smarter decisions on track.

Ad

"Today was a lot of learning. How to drive the car when I’m not comfortable with it, how to be happy with a Top 5, how to keep my cool in the car when frustrated and how to look at the big picture. Talked to my dad and got some tips about racing smarter in these situations. Today wasn’t my best day but it was a learning day. Thanks to all my competitors for a fun week of hard, clean racing." he mentioned.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brexton Busch has already won a Golden Driller this year and continues to impress in the junior ranks of racing, establishing himself as a future stock car racing prospect.

Kyle Busch shared Valentine's Day wishes for his wife

Kyle Busch penned a heartfelt tribute to the mother of his "bada** kids," Samantha Busch. The two, who began dating in 2008, have been married for 14 years and are parents to two children—Brexton, born in 2015, and Lennix, born in 2022.

Ad

Celebrating Valentine's Day on February 14, the 2x NASCAR Cup champion expressed his gratitude to Samantha, thanking her for being the "best mom" to their kids.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my 🔥🔥🔥 wife! Thank you for always being there for me, and being the best mom to our bada** kids. Wouldn’t want to tackle life with anyone else!💗," Kyle Busch wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver will be looking to clinch his first Daytona 500 victory this weekend on his 20th attempt. The Great American Race is set for this Sunday, Feb. 16, at 1:30 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"